Preview: Kansas at Oklahoma State

After a sluggish effort against one of the Big 12’s bottom-feeders, No. 3 Kansas takes aim at another one of the league’s struggling squads Tuesday against host Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks are in their usual spot atop the conference, while the Cowboys are tied for last with, among others, a TCU team that gave Kansas a solid run the last time out.

After losing at West Virginia last Tuesday, Kansas missed 15 of its 20 3-pointers and shot 43.3 percent overall in a seven-point home win against TCU on Saturday. “It was a dud game. We didn’t do a lot of great things to create energy,” said Jayhawks coach Bill Self, whose team had eight players score - seven of whom registered between seven and 11 points. While the balance was nice, Kansas would like someone to step up against an Oklahoma State squad that has lost four in a row since posting its only league win against TCU. “We just gotta play like we’re down 30 at tip-off,” said Leyton Hammonds, who led the Cowboys with 18 points in defeat.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (15-2, 4-1 Big 12): The Jayhawks average 85.8 points - sixth in the nation entering Monday’s action - although they have not surpassed 70 points in any of their last three outings. Perry Ellis (15.9 points) is coming off a 10-point effort against TCU, marking his fewest points in a game since Thanksgiving, and he only has two double-doubles this season after recording seven a year ago. Wayne Selden Jr. (14.9 points) began 2016 with a sparkling two-game performance but is just 11-of-29 from the field and 5-of-17 from the arc while averaging 10.3 points over his last three games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (9-8, 1-4): The Cowboys’ eight losses have included defeats by one, three and five points, as well as a pair of two-point setbacks. Jawun Evans followed up a 42-point effort against Oklahoma with a 12-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist performance against Texas, although he missed nine of his 13 shots. Tavarius Shine deposited 4-of-5 3-pointers against the Longhorns after starting the season 2-of-20 from outside the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State upset Kansas 67-62 in the second and final meeting last season as the Cowboys held the Jayhawks to 39.6 percent shooting with 18 turnovers.

2. Hammonds has committed at least four fouls in five straight games and he is just 3-of-15 from 3-point range over his last six contests.

3. Highly regarded Kansas freshman F Cheick Diallo logged a career-high 21 minutes against TCU and contributed nine points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

PREDICTION: Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 59