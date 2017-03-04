Preview: Kansas at Oklahoma State

After clinching its 13th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title and ascending to the top spot in the polls, Kansas concludes the regular season against one of the hottest teams in the conference when it travels to Stillwater to play Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Jayhawks have won seven straight while the Cowboys, who started 0-6 in conference play, have won 10 of their last 12 overall but are coming off an 86-83 defeat at No. 24 Iowa State on Wednesday.

(Iowa State coach Brad Underwood) has done a phenomenal job,“ Kansas coach Bill Self said at his weekly press conference. “He would be my pick for conference coach of the year, without question. To start out 0-6, and then (do what they have done since), it's pretty remarkable.” Kansas is a top seed in the conference tournament and has a bye into next Thursday’s quarterfinal game while Oklahoma State is officially locked into the No. 5 seed and could face West Virginia, Baylor or Iowa State. The Jayhawks posted a 73-63 victory over Oklahoma on Monday as seniors Frank Mason III (23 points, six assists), Landen Lucas (eight points and eight rebounds) and Tyler Self (made his first career start for his father) enjoyed senior night. Earlier this season, Mason scored 22 points, Devonte’ Graham added 21 and freshman sensation Josh Jackson had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in an 87-80 victory over the Cowboys on Jan. 14.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (27-3, 15-2 Big 12): Kansas leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 48.6 percent, 3-point field goal percentage at 40.8 percent and rebounding with 39 per game. Mason paces the conference in scoring at 20.3 points per game, shoots 50 percent beyond the arc and has scored at least 15 points in 17 of his last 18 games. Jackson averages 16.3 points - fifth in the conference - and 7.2 rebounds - sixth in the conference - with seven double-doubles in his last 10 outings and team-leading totals of 50 steals and 32 blocks.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (20-10, 9-8): Sophomore guard Jawun Evans scored 29 points and senior forward Leyton Hammonds added 19 in the loss to the Cyclones, so a win over Kansas would really help the Cowboys’ NCAA Tournament hopes. Evans is second in the Big 12 in scoring (18.6) and assists (six per game), fourth in steals (1.9) and sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.1). Junior wing Jeffrey Carroll is fourth in the league in scoring (17 points per game), fourth in field-goal percentage (53.8) and eighth in rebounds (6.7); he could join Georges Niang (Iowa State, 2015-16), Jordan Hamilton (Texas, 2010-11) and Kevin Durant (Texas, 2006-07) as the fourth player in league history to finish in the top 10 in each of those categories.

TIP-INS

1. The Kansas-Oklahoma State series dates back to 1926 with the former holding a 112-57 all-time advantage. The Jayhawks have won 10 of the last 14 meetings and are 34-33 in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

2. At 85.6 points per game, the Cowboys are on pace to set a new school record for scoring average (83.5 in 1988-89) and on track to be the second-highest scoring squad in Big 12 history (Kansas averaged 90.9 points in 2001-02).

3. The last team to make the NCAA Tournament field after falling in their first six conference games was 1985-86 Maryland.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 88, Kansas 84