Oklahoma State 67, Kansas 62

Oklahoma State 67, No. 9 Kansas 62: Le’Bryan Nash scored 18 points as the host Cowboys stunned the Jayhawks in Big 12 play.

Anthony Hickey scored 15 points and Phil Forte III added 13 as Oklahoma State (16-7, 6-5) recovered from an 11-point halftime deficit. Jeff Newberry contributed 10 points, five rebounds and three steals as the Cowboys defeated Kansas for only the third time in the last 11 meetings.

Wayne Selden Jr. went 4-of-5 from 3-point range and scored 15 points for Kansas (19-4, 8-2), which had a five-game winning streak halted. Perry Ellis had 10 points and 10 rebounds while Brannen Greene and Frank Mason III also had 10 points apiece.

Nash hit a jumper to cap a 12-3 surge and give the Cowboys a 59-52 lead with 7:27 remaining, but the Jayhawks recovered to trail by two. Hickey’s fast-break basket made it 65-61 with 2:33 to play and another hoop by Hickey made it a five-point margin with 19.9 seconds left.

Kansas made 7-of-9 3-point attempts in the first half and led by as many as 14 before taking a 41-30 lead into the break. The Cowboys rolled off 14 straight points early in the second half to take a 44-42 lead on Forte’s 3-pointer with 16:28 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cowboys were just 3-of-16 from 3-point range. … The Jayhawks were 10-of-19 from the free-throw line while Oklahoma State was 20-of-26. … The Cowboys racked up 12 steals while forcing 18 turnovers.