Preview: Kansas vs. Rhode Island

Kansas showed it had plenty of work to do offensively following its most-lopsided defeat since 2000 before it got back on track in its last time out. The 12th-ranked Jayhawks hope to build upon their best game of the season Thursday when they face upset-minded Rhode Island in the first round of the Orlando Classic. Kansas managed only 40 points in a 32-point loss against Kentucky last week – its lowest offensive output since 1982 – on its way to scoring 109 points through its first two games.

The Jayhawks’ offense rolled Monday, blitzing Rider 51-22 in the opening 20 minutes en route to a 87-60 victory, prompting coach Bill Self to tell reporters after the game, ”That’s the best half of basketball we’ve played this year.” The Rams are coming off their biggest win under third-year coach Danny Hurley and perhaps their most important victory as a program since defeating a ranked Utah team in 1998, pulling out a 66-62 overtime home triumph over then-No.21 Nebraska on Saturday to end a 22-game skid against Top 25 foes. “It was an amazing night for us. It was a magical night (and) did a lot for our brand,” Hurley told the Providence Journal.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (2-1): Self credited his team’s stellar first-half showing to its ability to get the ball into the post – leading to a 42-24 advantage in the paint – after getting outscored 30-12 down low against the Wildcats. “I thought the first half, we had 13 post touches. Against Kentucky, we had zero (in the first half) … Zero times we threw it to the post, and we’ve always been a team that plays inside out.” Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk – a 17-year-old freshman from the Ukraine – became the youngest player to ever start for Self at Kansas against the Broncs, finishing with 10 points and five rebounds.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (3-0): E.C. Matthews – the reigning co-Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year – scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime in the win over Nebraska and was named the conference’s player of the week for his efforts. While Matthews closed the victory out with six of his team’s final seven points, freshman Jared Terrell shook off a 2-for-11 effort in regulation, including 0-for-3 beyond the arc, with back-to-back triples in the extra period and combined with Matthews for 12 of the Rams’ 13 points in overtime. “The two shots Terrell hit at the beginning of overtime were the separation point, obviously,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles said.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game will face either Santa Clara or Tennessee on Friday.

2. Kansas has finished either first or second in seven of the last eight regular-season tournaments it has entered (third, 2013 Battle 4 Atlantis).

3. Rhode Island is 13-91 all-time versus ranked opponents.

PREDICTION: Kansas 72, Rhode Island 66