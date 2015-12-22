Preview: Kansas at San Diego State

Two seasons ago, Kansas suffered a home loss to San Diego State and the No. 3 Jayhawks get the opportunity to atone for that defeat when they visit the Aztecs on Tuesday. The defeat remains one of four times Kansas has a lost a home nonconference game under coach Bill Self and also rates as San Diego State’s most memorable victory.

The Jayhawks have won eight consecutive games and routed Montana 88-46 on Saturday - the 42-point margin representing their second largest of the season. Self is expecting a bit harder task against the Aztecs and is aware San Diego State has held four straight opponents to 53 or fewer points. “They labored to score two years ago when they beat us,” Self said after the Montana contest. “It wasn’t a major upset that they won. It just seemed that way because it was in our building. I could be wrong, but they said this is the hottest ticket that their basketball program has ever had during the regular season. It’s been sold out forever. It’ll be a rowdy atmosphere.” San Diego State desperately needs an upset of the Jayhawks to brighten up a dreary resume that includes Friday’s demoralizing 52-45 home loss to Grand Canyon.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT KANSAS (9-1): Junior guard Frank Mason III only scored seven points against Montana but impressed Self by matching his career high of nine assists without committing a turnover. “Frank wasn’t totally engaged offensively because of the way the game went,” Self said. “Who would ever think Frank would just take five shots in a game and he has nine assists and no turnovers?” Mason averages 13.4 points and a team-best 5.9 assists, while junior guard Wayne Selden Jr. (16 points per game), senior forward Perry Ellis (14.7 points, team-best 6.2 rebounds) and sophomore guard Devonte’ Graham (10.2) also average in double digits.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (7-5): Freshman point guard Jeremy Hemsley has been a bright spot for the Aztecs with a team-leading 13.4 scoring average and he was one of many players dismayed with the loss to Grand Canyon. “What we can take from is that if we go into Kansas like we did (Friday), we’ll lose by 50,” Hemsley said in the postgame press conference. “Unless we want to win the game and make the (NCAA) tournament, we have to change something. We have to change our effort and we have to be better as a group.” Sophomore forward Malik Pope (5.4) is one of the slumbering players and is shooting a porous 29.1 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State holds a 2-1 series lead over Kansas as the schools split a pair of games in the late 1970s.

2. The Aztecs’ loss to Grand Canyon was just their third in the last 38 home games, but two have come this season (Little Rock on Nov. 21 being the other).

3. The Jayhawks held Montana to 26.4 percent shooting from the field, the lowest by an opponent this season.

PREDICTION: Kansas 71, San Diego State 58