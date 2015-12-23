No. 2 Kansas 70, San Diego State 57

Senior forward Perry Ellis scored 20 points and junior guard Frank Mason added 12 Tuesday night as No. 2 Kansas won its ninth straight game, clubbing San Diego State 70-57 at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

The Jayhawks (10-1) avenged a 61-57 loss to San Diego State in January 2015 that ended a 68-game home-court win streak for Kansas against nonconference opponents.

Ellis was among the players involved in that outcome. On Tuesday, he shot 8-for-15 to help the Jayhawks prevail in their first true road game of the season. A bucket by Ellis ended a poor start to the second half in which Kansas missed its first four shots and committed three turnovers.

Although San Diego State was outplayed throughout the first half, it closed with a mini-run and extended that to a 10-2 spurt by netting the first four points of the second half.

The Aztecs (7-6) crawled within four but eventually absorbed a second consecutive home-court defeat against nonconference opponents for the first time since 2004.

Freshman forward Zylan Cheatham scored 12 points and freshman guard Jeremy Hemsley added 10 to lead San Diego State, which shot just 37 percent.

The Jayhawks hit 42.6 percent of their field-goal attempts.

Junior guard Wayne Selden, the Jayhawks’ leading scorer with a 16-point average, scored all 10 of his points in the second half for after drawing two quick fouls and sitting out most of the first half. Sophomore guard Devonte Graham also scored 10 for Kansas, while senior forward Jamari Traylor grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

An 11-2 run off 5-for-6 shooting gave Kansas a 37-21 lead. Jayhawks freshman forward Cheick Diallo scored four points during that stretch, though he played just six minutes in the first half. Diallo played nine minutes total and wound up with four points.

Freshman guard Ben Perez came off the bench to can eight first-half points, including two 3-pointers, to lead the Aztecs. He didn’t score after halftime.