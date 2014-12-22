Preview: Kansas at Temple

Kansas looks to keep its hot streak going into the holidays when the 10th-ranked Jayhawks travel to Temple on Monday. The Jayhawks have won eight straight — their longest streak since an 18-game run in 2012-13 — and are coming off a 96-69 rout of Lafayette on Saturday after winning their previous four games by a combined 19 points. Temple is 5-0 at home but all five games have been played at Liacouras Center, while Monday’s contest is set for the Wells Fargo Center.

The Owls haven’t been competitive in their first two tests against ranked opponents, losing to Duke by 20 and to Villanova by 23, but they routed Delaware 82-62 on Thursday in their first game since transfers Jesse Morgan (Massachusetts) and Devin Coleman (Clemson) became eligible. “They have labored this year because of scoring droughts, and two of the guys they got eligible are scorers,” Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters. “They have a good team and playing up there, on the road, will be hard.” Kansas leads the series 8-3 and has won three straight meetings since the Owls upset the top-ranked Jayhawks during the 1995-96 season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (9-1): The Jayhawks have been hot from outside lately, shooting 50 percent or better from 3-point range in three straight games including a 12-for-23 effort Saturday. If the likes of Frank Mason III (10.9 points, 4.1 assists) and Wayne Selden Jr. (9.4 points) can keep knocking down jumpers, big man Perry Ellis (13.3 points, 6.6 rebounds) could put up even bigger numbers. Freshman guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (5.4 points) seems to have hit his stride after tallying 23 points and 10 rebounds in his second career start against Lafayette.

ABOUT TEMPLE (7-4): Morgan and Coleman combined for 25 points in their debuts against Delaware. Morgan, who had 16 points Thursday, slots into the starting lineup and joins Will Cummings (14.5 points, six rebounds) and Quenton DeCosey (14.8 points) in what could be a dynamic three-guard lineup. The Owls have struggled from outside for most of the season, shooting 29.5 percent from 3-point range, but they were 16-for-33 against the Blue Hens with Morgan and Coleman combining to go 7-for-14.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has shot 82.7 percent from the foul line over the past four games and made 20 or more free throws in three of those contest.

2. DeCosey has scored in double figures in 10 straight games, averaging 16.1 points over that stretch.

3. Temple is 5-0 when scoring 70 or more points while Kansas has allowed 70 only twice, going 1-1.

PREDICTION: Kansas 70, Temple 64