Temple 77, Kansas 52

Temple 77, No. 10 Kansas 52: Will Cummings scored 19 points to lead the way as the Owls routed the visiting Jayhawks. Quenton DeCosey added 18 points and Jesse Morgan had 17 for Temple (8-4), which improved to 6-0 at home. Jaylen Bond contributed eight points, a game-high nine rebounds and three of the Owls’ eight steals.

Frank Mason III hit four 3-pointers en route to 20 points for Kansas (9-2), which shot 32.1 percent overall and 29.7 percent inside the arc. Kelly Oubre Jr. added nine points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks, who had won eight straight.

The Owls took control from the opening tip, scoring the first seven points and never trailing. They led by as many as 14 in the first half before Mason hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of the half to get Kansas with 35-25 at the break.

The Jayhawks trimmed the deficit to six on an Oubre jumper with 17:20 left but never got any closer, as DeCosey scored six points during a 15-4 run to push Temple’s lead to 50-33. Morgan scored nine points during a 15-6 burst that stretched the lead to 25 with 7:12 left, and the Owls cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple snapped a three-game losing streak in the series and beat Kansas for the first time since 1995-96. … Kansas leading scorer Perry Ellis was limited to five points on 1-of-10 shooting. … Temple improved to 6-0 when scoring at least 70 points.