Preview: Kansas at Texas

Seventh-ranked Kansas aims to extend its winning streak to eight games when it visits a red-hot Texas team that is also streaking. The Longhorns bring a five-game winning streak into Saturday s pivotal Big 12 matchup and have already matched last season s victory total in a fine bounce-back campaign. The Jayhawks are the lone undefeated team in conference play and they have strung together three straight double-digit wins, including Wednesday s 92-81 victory over No. 18 Iowa State.
Kansas has revved up the offense since a 61-57 loss to San Diego State on Jan. 5 by scoring 80 or more points in five of the last seven games. Freshman guard Andrew Wiggins is becoming more comfortable with the college game and has posted career-best scoring outputs (27 and 29) in each of the past two games. Texas should be the fresher squad as it hasn t played since posting a 74-60 victory over Baylor on Jan. 25.
TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
ABOUT KANSAS (16-4, 7-0 Big 12): Wiggins is 18-of-29 shooting over the past two outings and finally displaying the ability to take over games. He struggled with the adjustment early in the season as well as with the pressure that comes along with the hype but is now settling in to average a team-best 16.5 points as one of four double-digit scorers. Center Joel Embiid has been the team s top player most of the season and averages 11.4 points, a team-best 7.6 rebounds and has 54 blocks, while forward Perry Ellis averages 13.3 points and guard Wayne Selden Jr. scores 10 per game.
ABOUT TEXAS (16-4, 5-2): The Longhorns have thrived behind a balanced attack in which four players average in double digits after they were expected to experience a second straight down campaign. I guess I went from dumb to being smarter, coach Rick Barnes said after the Baylor victory. The bottom line is the players. These guys have done it all year. Forward Jonathan Holmes averages a team-best 12.9 points, following by guard Javan Felix (12.2), guard Isaiah Taylor (11.7) and center Cameron Ridley (11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 48 blocks).
1. Kansas holds a 22-7 series lead but stands just 5-6 when playing at Texas.
2. Jayhawks PG Naadir Tharpe (9.3 points, 5.4 assist) had his first career double-double with 12 points and 12 assists against Iowa State.
3. The Longhorns are 14-1 when shooting a higher percentage than their opponent.
PREDICTION: Kansas 74, Texas 70