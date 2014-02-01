Preview: Kansas at Texas

Seventh-ranked Kansas aims to extend its winning streak to eight games when it visits a red-hot Texas team that is also streaking. The Longhorns bring a five-game winning streak into Saturday s pivotal Big 12 matchup and have already matched last season s victory total in a fine bounce-back campaign. The Jayhawks are the lone undefeated team in conference play and they have strung together three straight double-digit wins, including Wednesday s 92-81 victory over No. 18 Iowa State.

Kansas has revved up the offense since a 61-57 loss to San Diego State on Jan. 5 by scoring 80 or more points in five of the last seven games. Freshman guard Andrew Wiggins is becoming more comfortable with the college game and has posted career-best scoring outputs (27 and 29) in each of the past two games. Texas should be the fresher squad as it hasn t played since posting a 74-60 victory over Baylor on Jan. 25.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (16-4, 7-0 Big 12): Wiggins is 18-of-29 shooting over the past two outings and finally displaying the ability to take over games. He struggled with the adjustment early in the season  as well as with the pressure that comes along with the hype  but is now settling in to average a team-best 16.5 points as one of four double-digit scorers. Center Joel Embiid has been the team s top player most of the season and averages 11.4 points, a team-best 7.6 rebounds and has 54 blocks, while forward Perry Ellis averages 13.3 points and guard Wayne Selden Jr. scores 10 per game.

ABOUT TEXAS (16-4, 5-2): The Longhorns have thrived behind a balanced attack in which four players average in double digits after they were expected to experience a second straight down campaign. I guess I went from dumb to being smarter,  coach Rick Barnes said after the Baylor victory. The bottom line is the players. These guys have done it all year.  Forward Jonathan Holmes averages a team-best 12.9 points, following by guard Javan Felix (12.2), guard Isaiah Taylor (11.7) and center Cameron Ridley (11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 48 blocks).

TIP-INS

1. Kansas holds a 22-7 series lead but stands just 5-6 when playing at Texas.

2. Jayhawks PG Naadir Tharpe (9.3 points, 5.4 assist) had his first career double-double with 12 points and 12 assists against Iowa State.

3. The Longhorns are 14-1 when shooting a higher percentage than their opponent.

PREDICTION: Kansas 74, Texas 70