Preview: Kansas at Texas

Third-ranked Kansas made history when it clinched at least a share of its 13th straight Big 12 Conference title with a 87-68 win over TCU on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks can make it an outright championship with a victory at Texas on Saturday.

Kansas (13-2 Big 12) has a three-game lead on Baylor, West Virginia and Iowa State who enter the weekend in a tie for second place at 10-5 with three games remaining. So its possible, though highly unlikely, that the Jayhawks could still share the crown if they close Big 12 play on a three-game losing streak. No matter what happens down the stretch, however, Kansas will join UCLA, which won 13 straight Pac-8/Pac-10 titles from 1967-79, as the only teams in college basketball history to win 13 consecutive regular-season championships. "Winning never gets old," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "Losing gets old fast. ... I hugged about everybody (after Wednesday's win). I hugged them all. It has been an unbelievable run."

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (25-3, 13-2 Big 12): The Jayhawks had barely put on their "13 straight champions" hats and t-shirts after the TCU win when news emerged that two of their top three scorers, freshman guard Josh Jackson (16.5 points per game) and junior guard Devonte' Graham (13.1), were involved in two different police incidents. Graham was arrested and released for failure to appear in court for a traffic ticket for an expired license-plate tag last June while Jackson was charged with damaging a car outside a Lawrence, Kan., bar last December. Self said both had already been disciplined and will play Saturday.

ABOUT TEXAS (10-18, 4-11): The Longhorns bring a four-game losing streak into the contest but have been competitive at home where they are 4-3 in conference play with all seven games being decided by four points or fewer. With leading scorer Tevin Mack (14.8) suspended indefinitely since early January, 6-11 freshman forward Jarrett Allen has become the main man for the Longhorns, averaging 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while also shooting 57.6 percent from the floor. Freshman guard Andrew Jones (11.3 points) and sophomore guard Kerwin Roach Jr. (10.2) also are averaging in double figures, with Roach also leading the team in assists (3.8) and steals (1.6).

TIP-INS

1. Kansas G Frank Mason III, a strong candidate for national player of the year honors, leads the Big 12 in scoring (20.3) and 3-point shooting (51.2 percent) and has 16 games with 20 or more points.

2. Jackson, considered a likely top-five NBA lottery pick, had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win over TCU and has had double-doubles in six of the last eight games.

3. Kansas holds a 28-8 lead in the series with the Longhorns and has won the last six in a row, including a 79-67 home win on Jan. 21.

PREDICTION: Kansas 77, Texas 73