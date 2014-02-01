Texas 81, Kansas 69

Texas 81, No. 7 Kansas 69: Isaiah Taylor scored 23 points as the Longhorns easily dispatched of the visiting Jayhawks in Big 12 play.

Jonathan Holmes added 22 points as Texas (17-4, 6-2 Big 12) stretched its winning streak to six games. Cameron Ridley added nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots and Demarcus Holland grabbed 11 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Wayne Selden Jr. scored 21 points as Kansas (16-5, 7-1) saw its seven-game winning streak halted. Perry Ellis added 11 points but Andrew Wiggins had only seven points on 2-of-12 shooting and the Jayhawks shot 38.5 percent as a team.

The Longhorns never let Kansas find its offensive rhythm and totaled 12 blocked shots, and controlled the flow on the offensive end as well. The Jayhawks trailed by double digits the entire second half and the closest they got was 11 with 1:40 to play.

Texas used runs of 9-2 and 9-0 in the first half to break open a close game and take a 38-23 halftime lead. The lead reached 47-27 early in the second half on Ridley s three-point play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Reserve C Prince Ibeh (four) and Holmes (three) joined Ridley in rejecting three or more shots. ¦ Jayhawks C Joel Embiid grabbed 10 rebounds but had just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. ¦ The Longhorns outrebounded Kansas 44-37 and collected 19 on the offensive boards.