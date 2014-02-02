Texas pulls rank on Kansas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas turned Kansas’ own feat back on the Jayhawks.

After No. 6 Kansas put together a run of four-straight victories over ranked opponents earlier this season in the Big 12, the Longhorns matched that by defeating the Jayhawks, 81-69, on Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center.

Texas defeated No. 8 Iowa State and No. 22 Kansas State at home before winning at No. 24 Baylor in succession, which boosted the Longhorns to No. 25 in the rankings.

Texas (17-4, 6-2 in the Big 12) already had notched a program-first with three straight wins over ranked opponents, then upped the ante in handing Kansas (16-5, 7-1) its first Big 12 loss.

And the Longhorns did it with authority.

Guard Isaiah Taylor and forward Jonathan Holmes led the way as Texas surged to a 17-point lead in the first half, riling up the burnt-orange-clad crowd.

”I‘m really happy and excited for our guys that they went out and earned it,“ Texas coach Rick Barnes said. ”They worked hard, they deserve this kind of atmosphere.

“But they’re going to have to earn it. The fact is we’re not even halfway through conference play.”

New Texas football coach Charlie Strong made a halftime appearance and said over the public-address system that he would like to see the Longhorns’ football team replicate the basketball team’s effort.

Texas fans no doubt agreed.

A year after the Longhorns finished 16-18, Barnes has built a turnaround on freshmen and sophomores, with junior Holmes as the oldest contributor.

Texas made a believer of Kansas freshman guard Wayne Selden.

“I didn’t watch them last year,” Selden said. “They’re pretty good this year, though.”

Taylor, a freshman, led Texas with 23 points against Kansas and Holmes added 22.

Holmes and Taylor came out firing in the second half, as Holmes opened the half with a basket, followed by a layup and a jumper by Taylor.

But Taylor said Barnes stressed continuing to play intense defense after halftime.

“Offense is going to come to a team like us,” Taylor said. “But we need to keep our defensive pressure up. (Barnes) told us to keep our foot on their throat and don’t let up defensively.”

To that end, Texas’ frontcourt made life difficult on the Kansas big men throughout, blocking 12 shots and out-rebounding the Jayhawks, 44-37.

Texas reserve center Prince Ibeh had four blocked shots despite playing only 17 minutes.

“I thought Prince and (starting center Cameron Ridley) and Jon were great,” Barnes said. “That was a big-boy game down there today and they affected a lot of shots. There weren’t a lot of easy shots around the rim.”

Ridley’s dunk and subsequent three-point play boosted Texas’ lead to 20 points and made it seem as if the Jayhawks were in too deep.

Near the end of the game, Texas fans began chanting “overrated,” which left Barnes visibly upset.

“Kansas is not overrated,” Barnes said. “I just never liked that cheer. First of all, you’ve got to play for 40 minutes; we had to today. The bottom line is, why do you chant that?”

Selden led the Jayhawks with 21 points, including 17 in the second half, but Kansas could never get Texas’ lead under 11.

The Jayhawks, who won four straight against ranked opponents in January, had a five-game winning streak against ranked opponents snapped and a seven-game overall winning streak ended by the Longhorns.

“I certainly knew that Texas could play well, that we could come down here and play well and lose,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “We certainly didn’t play our best game, but Texas had a lot to do with that.”

Texas built a 17-point lead late in the first half, as Holmes scored seven points of a 9-0 run.

Forward Connor Lammert ignited the surge with a jumper, then Holmes scored seven straight points, including 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Kansas center Joel Embiid stopped the Texas run with two free throws, but Texas still took a 38-23 lead to halftime. The Longhorns shot 45 percent from the field in the first half, compared to the Jayhawks’ 26 percent.

The Longhorns outrebounded the Jayhawks, 23-17, in the first 20 minutes.

Texas’ advantage on the boards was even more pronounced considering Kansas used four offensive rebounds to eventually get a put-back basket by Embiid in the first half.

Ridley cleaned up with seven boards, including five on Kansas’ end, in the first half. He finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Taylor and Holmes each had 11 points in the first half. Taylor scored four points during a 12-4 run midway through the half that gave Texas a 10-point lead for the first time at the 5:40 mark.

NOTES: Entering the game, Kansas held a 27-7 record in the series against Texas, including a five-game winning streak. Texas and Kansas have met in four of the last seven Big 12 Tournament championship games. ... Kansas freshman G Andrew Wiggins was coming off a career high 29 points against Iowa State on Wednesday. Against Texas, Wiggins finished with seven. ... Texas freshman G Isaiah Taylor was coming off a career high 27 points against Baylor in the Longhorns’ last game a week ago. Taylor finished with a team-leading 23 against Kansas.