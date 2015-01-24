Texas Tech holds on to shock Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Few people could have seen this coming.

The Big 12 Conference’s highest-rated team was no match for its last-place team.

Texas Tech fired in 11 3-pointers and led for the last 34:30 on Saturday as it stunned No. 9 Iowa State, 78-73, at United Supermarkets Arena.

In winning for just the second time in 10 games and snapping a six-game losing streak, the Red Raiders (11-9, 1-6) led by as many as 19 points in the first half. They held off a late run by the Cyclones for their first win over a top 10 team since shocking No. 9 Kansas on March 4, 2009.

Texas Tech entered the game having scored just 42 and 43 points, respectively, in their last two losses. But it nearly matched those totals in a 36-point first half and used 22-of-27 foul shooting in the second half to finish off the upset.

Related Coverage Preview: Kansas at Texas

“We made some adjustments to our offense and the kids executed the right way,” Red Raiders coach Tubby Smith said. “The biggest thing was the shots went in. It doesn’t matter what you draw up, you have to make the shots.”

Guard Devaugntah Williams scored a career-high 22 points for the Red Raiders, including two free throws with 4.8 seconds left to seal the verdict. Reserve guard Toddrick Gotcher pumped in five 3-pointers and added 17 points.

Guard Robert Turner added 13 points, sinking three 3-pointers, and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Gotcher drained three consecutive 3-pointers in a 68-second span of the first half, keying a 16-0 run which gave Texas Tech the lead for good. The Red Raiders upped their advantage to 31-12 on a layup by reserve forward Alex Foster with 6:15 left in the half.

It was too big a deficit for Iowa State (14-4, 4-2), which entered the day tied with Kansas atop the conference, to overcome. But the Cyclones nearly reeled in Texas Tech in the last three minutes, pulling within 76-73 on a bank shot from reserve guard Matt Thomas with 22.8 seconds remaining.

After a turnover, Iowa State had a chance to tie. However, guard Monte Morris came up short on an open 3-pointer from the right wing. Williams iced it moments later and the student section stormed the floor in celebration.

The Red Raiders didn’t make a field goal over the last 8:02, scoring their last 18 points at the foul line.

“We made our free throws, and that’s what it takes in a game like this, or any other game,” Smith said. “We had the right people at the line at the right time. This would have been a tough one to swallow if we had lost.”

Morris tossed in 20 points, all after halftime, to pace the Cyclones. Morris added 12 and forward Georges Niang contributed 10 points, but it went for naught as Iowa State bricked its way to a 6-of-31 showing on 3-pointers.

The Cyclones trailed 36-25 at halftime, but pulled within 42-36 with 15:54 left on a 3 by Morris. But Texas Tech, which at times this season has played five freshmen, promptly scored eight straight points to regain a double-figure lead and lived off that cushion to wrap up the biggest win in Smith’s two years at the helm.

“There’s no time to celebrate,” Smith said. “We’ve got to find a way to get better each and every day. There are a lot of things we can do better, and we will.”

NOTES: Iowa State entered the day as the Big 12 leader in assists with 18.4 per game, and has drawn assists on nearly 65 percent of its field goals. ... Texas Tech started the day ranked last in field goal percentage in conference games, making a meager 33.4 percent. The Red Raiders were shooting under 41 percent for the season. ... Under coach Fred Hoiberg, the Cyclones are 88-10 when leading at halftime, including 13-0 this season.