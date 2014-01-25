Preview: Kansas at Texas Christian

Kansas carries a five-game winning streak into Saturday’s visit to Texas Christian, which is still seeking its first Big 12 victory after being outscored by an average of 16.7 points in its first six losses. The Horned Frogs are looking to pull a similar surprise to last season, when they posted their first league win after eight straight losses and beat the Jayhawks 62-55. TCU will need a near-perfect effort against No. 11 Kansas, which is averaging a Big 12-best 82.2 points in league play.

TCU is the lowest-scoring team in the conference at 57.7 points in Big 12 action, but the Horned Frogs are coming off an encouraging 77-69 loss at No. 25 Oklahoma on Wednesday. They’ll face an uphill battle against Kansas, which beat No. 23 Baylor on Monday to became the first Division I team since 1997 to defeat four consecutive nationally ranked opponents in the regular season. “I like where we’re at,” coach Bill Self told reporters. “We’ve definitely played better over the last five games than we have all season long.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KANSAS (14-4, 5-0 Big 12): With freshmen Andrew Wiggins (team-high 15.2 points) and Joel Embiid (shooting 67.9 percent) receiving ample media attention, it’s easy to overlook players such as reserve guard Frank Mason, who ranks second on the team with 46 assists. “When you talk about a guy who can get up and down the court or slide or keep a guy in front of him and still pressure, Frank is without question our most athletic kid,” Self told reporters. Forward Perry Ellis, averaging 13.2 points, bounced back from a quiet game against Oklahoma State with a team-high 18 points against Baylor.

ABOUT TCU (9-9, 0-6): Guard Kyan Anderson scored a game-high 23 points at Oklahoma, but his high turnover rate could be a problem against the athletic Jayhawks. The Horned Frogs are hoping to build on their effort Wednesday, when freshman center Karviar Shepherd notched his second double-double with 12 points and 11 boards. “That’s probably as well as we’ve played in league play,” coach Trent Johnson told reporters. “We’re a lot better team than what we’ve shown in the previous five league games.”

TIP-INS

1. Kansas reserve F Tarik Black sprained his ankle in Monday’s win over Baylor, but is expected to be available against the Horned Frogs.

2. TCU is 15-2 when leading at the half under Johnson.

3. Embiid is shooting 71.4 percent from the field in his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 81, TCU 63