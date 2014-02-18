Preview: Kansas at Texas Tech

While freshmen Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid receive most of the attention, it could be support players such as sophomore Perry Ellis who determine how far Kansas goes in the NCAA Tournament. The No. 8 Jayhawks try for their sixth straight victory over Texas Tech when they visit the Red Raiders on Tuesday, and could certainly use another monster performance from their 6-8 forward from Wichita. Ellis was named Big 12 co-Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 32 points in Kansas’ 95-65 victory over Texas Christian on Saturday as the first-place Jayhawks maintained their one-game lead over No. 17 Texas in the conference standings.

”He put the ball in the hoop whenever we gave it to him,‘’ Kansas freshman point guard Wayne Selden Jr. told reporters of Ellis, who averages 14 points - second on the team to Wiggins’ 16.1 - and 6.9 rebounds, trailing only Embiid (7.8). The Red Raiders had their three-game winning streak snapped with a 70-64 loss at No. 19 Iowa State on Saturday after rallying from an 18-point deficit to take the lead with 3:02 left. The Jayhawks will have to pay extra attention to Texas Tech senior forward Jaye Crockett, who scored a career-high 23 points Saturday and averages team highs of 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT KANSAS (19-6, 10-2 Big 12): With a showdown looming with the Longhorns on Saturday, the Jayhawks cannot get caught looking past dangerous Texas Tech. Wiggins (5.8 rebounds per game) and Embiid (10.7 points) have struggled on the road in their last three games, with Wiggins averaging 12.3 points and shooting 10-for-37 from the field in a victory over Baylor and losses to Texas and Kansas State, and Embiid scoring only 19 points and shooting 6-for-20 from the field combined. Kansas, which is 4-2 in Big 12 road games, has outrebounded 21 of its 25 opponents this season and held all but one - Duke - to less than 50 percent field goal shooting.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (13-12, 5-7): The Red Raiders boast the No. 2 scoring defense in the Big 12 at 68.3 points per game and must turn in another strong performance on the boards after outrebounding Iowa State 40-30. Junior forward Jordan Tolbert is second in scoring (10.8) and rebounding (5.9) while helping Texas Tech average a would-be school record 35 points in the paint. The Red Raiders are struggling from 3-point range (Big 12-worst 32.3 percent), going 13-for-57 in their last four games.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas is 17-0 when leading at halftime, including 9-0 in Big 12 contests.

2. Texas Tech is trying to win six conference games for the first time since 2008.

3. Kansas’ Bill Self (2008) and Texas Tech’s Tubby Smith (1998 with Kentucky) are two of the 11 active coaches who have won a National Championship. ... Self is 1-2 against National Championship coaches this season, defeating Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) while losing to Steve Fisher (San Diego State) and Billy Donovan (Florida).

PREDICTION: Kansas 76, Texas Tech 72