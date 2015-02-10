Preview: Kansas at Texas Tech

Kansas continued its dominance over Texas Tech with a dominating victory earlier this season and the No. 9 Jayhawks look to make it 12 consecutive victories over the host Red Raiders when they clash in Tuesday’s Big 12 contest. Kansas rolled to an 86-54 victory when it hosted Texas Tech on Jan. 10 and arrives in Lubbock in an unhappy mood after losing at Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Red Raiders have lost nine of their last 11 games but are 12-3 at home.

The Jayhawks remain atop the Big 12 standings but there wasn’t much to like about the sloppy effort against Oklahoma State as Kansas committed a season-worst 18 turnovers. “I feel like we just tried to do too much at times and we didn’t make the right plays,” guard Wayne Selden Jr. told reporters. Texas Tech was on the wrong end of a pounding as a visit to Iowa State resulted in a 75-38 loss.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (19-4, 8-2 Big 12): Forward Perry Ellis leads the Jayhawks in scoring (12.8) and rebounding (6.9) and is just 17 points away from becoming the 56th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. Guard Frank Mason III averages 12.6 points and has scored in double digits in 20 consecutive games while Selden (9.7 points) has gone 12-of-18 from 3-point range over the past three games while averaging 16.3 points. Freshman forward Cliff Alexander has been a big contributor since Big 12 play began by making 32-of-49 field-goal attempts.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (12-12, 2-9): Red Raiders coach Tubby Smith was dismayed over his club’s struggles against Iowa State as a team that struggles to shoot and score – 40 percent from the field, 62 points per game – dipped to 30.9 percent from the field and 4-of-20 from 3-point range. “We’ve been working on shooting a lot, in-between shots, 3-point shots,” Smith told reporters. “It’s all concentration and confidence and when you lack, it can be a long day.” Guard Devaugntah Williams averages a team-best 10.5 points and guard Robert Turner averages nine points.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas holds a 28-4 edge in the series.

2. Red Raiders PF Zach Smith leads the squad in rebounds (5.1) and blocked shots (34).

3. Jayhawks G Brannen Greene is 15-of-21 from 3-point range over the last six games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 75, Texas Tech 55