Preview: Kansas at Texas Tech

Kansas was able to outlast Oklahoma on Monday in a rare No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup that coach Bill Self said was “probably the best game I have ever been a part of during the regular season, maybe ever”. The second-ranked Jayhawks will need to channel the emotional high as well as overcome the physical exhaustion from that home win, however, as they visit much-improved Texas Tech on Saturday to begin a stretch during which they play three of the next four on the road.

Despite surrendering 46 points to the nation’s second-leading scorer in Buddy Hield, Kansas edged the Sooners 109-106 in the first triple-overtime regular-season contest between the top two teams in the country in college basketball history. “If it’s going to be like this just to win at home, just think about when we’re on the road. I think it was a great to showcase our league; I don’t think it could have been scripted any better,” Self remarked after the game. The Jayhawks have won 12 straight against the Red Raiders, who are off to their best 13-game start since 2009-10 - the season after they last defeated Kansas. Texas Tech saw its 10-game winning streak - the program’s longest since 2003-04 - come to an end Wednesday, dropping a 76-69 decision at No. 14 Iowa State.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KANSAS (13-1, 2-0 Big 12): Four Jayhawks logged at least 43 minutes in Monday’s marathon victory and two exceeded 50 including Perry Ellis (16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds), who set season highs with 27 points and 13 boards. The scoring effort was enough to push him past three former Kansas greats into 24th place on the all-time list with 1,382 - 50 points shy of 23rd place Wilt Chamberlain - while his rebounding total allowed him to become the 16th Jayhawk to reach 700 for his career. Wayne Selden Jr. (15.9 points) finished with 21 points - his second straight 20-point effort and fourth of the season - and ranks third in Division I in 3-point percentage (54.2).

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (11-2, 1-1): Leading scorer Devaugntah Williams (14.8 points) is coming off a miserable 3-for-15 shooting effort against the Cyclones and missed two of his five free throws after entering the contest shooting a Big 12-best 91.7 percent from the foul line. Fellow senior guard Toddrick Gotcher (11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists) nearly missed his first career triple-double with 12 points, seven rebounds and a personal-best eight assists, but went 0-for-4 beyond the arc after going 22-for-41 from 3-point range over the previous seven contests. The Red Raiders held a 22-2 edge in bench points versus Iowa State but went 2-of-15 from long range and failed to attempt 23 free throws for only the third time this season.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas leads the all-time series 29-4, including an 11-4 mark in Lubbock.

2. Texas Tech, which ranks second in the Big 12 and 34th in the country in field-goal percentage defense (38.9), has not allowed an opponent to shoot over 44.6 percent from the field.

3. The Jayhawks have scored at least 100 points in consecutive games for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

PREDICTION: Kansas 78, Texas Tech 72