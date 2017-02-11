Many Kansas fans feel the closeness of many of the Jayhawks games is an indication there is something missing with this year’s squad. Despite that outlook, third-ranked Kansas holds a one-game lead over Baylor in search of a 13th straight Big 12 title and looks for a season sweep against Texas Tech when it visits Lubbock on Saturday.

“I think sometimes fans equate parity or closeness to not playing well, and that's not been the case at all," Kansas coach Bill Self said at his media press conference earlier this week.” Our (Big 12 Conference) record is 9-2, and I think we've been behind at least eight points in five of our wins, and behind double figures in at least in four of our wins. I don't think that in the past years when we've gone 14-4 or 15-3 or whatever, I don't think that you would have said that. (It's) very competitive.” Kansas played another tight contest Monday, falling behind by 12 points early before escaping Kansas State with a 74-71 win and a season sweep. Frank Mason III scored 21 points, freshman Josh Jackson added 18 in 25 minutes and the Jayhawks held the Wildcats to 38-percent shooting. Texas Tech is coming off a 62-61 loss at TCU on Tuesday despite 20 points from Keenan Evans and 14 from Anthony Livingston. The Jayhawks beat the Red Raiders 85-68 in Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 7 behind 26 points from Mason, 20 points from Devonte’ Graham and 17 points and 10 rebounds from Jackson.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (21-3, 9-2 Big 12): Sophomore forward Carlton Bragg Jr., suspended since Jan. 24, rejoined the team and scored six points in 13 minutes. Jackson has surpassed above his 16-point scoring average in four of his last five games, has three double-doubles in his last four outings and a team-high seven for the season. Mason (Big 12-leading 20.4 points per game and 51.9 3-point shooting percentage) has 13 games of 20 points or more this season, including three of his last four contests.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (16-8, 4-7): In the loss to TCU, junior forward Zach Smith and senior forward Aaron Ross scored 17 points each, while junior guard Evans scored 16. Evans (14.4 points - ninth in the Big 12) has ripped off 12 consecutive games in double figures and 20 of his 23 appearances on the season, and he is second on the team with 37 3-pointers, 71 assists and 25 steals. Senior forward Livingston averages 11.5 points per game and paces the Red Raiders with 48 3-pointers, while Smith leads the team with 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks - both marks rank fifth in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas leads the overall series with Texas Tech, 32-4, including 15 straight, and are 12-4 in games played in Lubbock.

2. The Jayhawks lead the league and rank ninth nationally with a 49.5 field-goal percentage. Texas Tech is second and 31st, respectively, at 48.2 percent.

3. Kansas C Landen Lucas leads the Big 12 in rebounding in league games at 11.5 per game.

PREDICTION: Kansas 93, Texas Tech 80