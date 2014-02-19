(Updated: CORRECTS 17 to 18 in graph 3)

No. 8 Kansas 64, Texas Tech 63: Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points, including a basket with 1.7 seconds left, and the visiting Jayhawks defeated the upset-minded Red Raiders for the seventh straight time.

Joel Embiid tied a career high with 18 points - including four in the final 1:23 - and grabbed eight rebounds as the first-place Jayhawks (20-6, 11-2 Big 12) increased their conference lead over second-place Texas to two games. Kansas, which trailed by three with 1:40 left, was 22-for-30 from the free throw line - 17-for-21 in the second half.

Jordan Tolbert scored 16 points and Dejan Kravic added 13 for Texas Tech (13-13, 5-8), which has lost 18 straight against top 10 teams since an 84-65 victory over the Jayhawks on March 4, 2009. Robert Turner scored 11 points while Jaye Crockett and Dusty Hannahs contributed 10 apiece for the Red Raiders.

Turner’s jumper with 1:40 left gave Texas Tech a 59-56 lead before Embiid made a pair of free throws with 1:23 to play. Kansas regained possession after Tolbert grabbed an offensive rebound but was tied up with 45.5 seconds left and Embiid’s dunk with 30.2 seconds remaining put the Jayhawks ahead 62-61.

Turner was fouled with 16.5 seconds to go and made both free throws, and the Jayhawks called timeout with 12.8 seconds left. Embiid took a pass in the low post but lost possession under the basket before Wiggins grabbed the loose ball and scored to deny the Red Raiders their sixth conference victory for the first time since 2008.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas, which improved to 18-0 when leading at halftime and 10-0 in Big 12 contests, led by 10 early before settling for a 30-29 advantage at intermission after Texas Tech finished the first half with an 8-2 run. ... The Jayhawks’ Perry Ellis, who recorded a career-high 32 points in his last game, was plagued by foul trouble and scored only four against the Red Raiders. ... Texas Tech made 6-of-12 from beyond the arc after entering the game last in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage at 32.3 and going 13-for-57 in its previous four games.