Preview: UAB vs. Kansas

Eighth-ranked Kansas has already experienced the brilliance of guards Frank Mason III and Devonte Graham this season, but coach Bill Self is looking for more consistency entering Monday’s matchup with UAB in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. Mason and Graham combined for 31 points in Friday’s victory over Siena, but Self described their performance as “just average” to reporters afterward.

“There’s a lot of things we could’ve done better, Mason said in agreeing with Self’s assessment, which came three days after Mason hit the game-winning shot for the Jayhawks against top-ranked Duke. Mason leads Kansas in scoring (23 points per game) while Graham ranks second (14 points per game), and backup guard Lagerald Vick provided a boost Friday with career highs in points (12) and rebounds (eight). The Blazers rebounded from a loss to Furman with Thursday’s 74-51 triumph over Troy, getting 18 points and eight rebounds from Chris Cokley. UAB returned four starters from last season’s 26-win team, but lost starting point guard Nick Norton to a season-ending knee injury in the season opener.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT UAB (2-1): The Blazers are adjusting to not having Norton – a two-year starter who tore the ACL in his right knee after just playing 11 minutes – by starting transfer Deion Lavender (Southern Illinois) and playing senior Denzell Watts, who was going to redshirt. Watts scored 11 points against Troy while Lavender is averaging 5.3 assists per contest. Forward William Lee blocked seven shots against Troy, and the reigning Conference USA defensive player of the year is among the nation’s leaders in blocks per game (4.3).

ABOUT KANSAS (2-1): Vick provided the backcourt energy for the Jayhawks on Friday, hitting 6-of-9 shots as Kansas pulled away for an 86-65 victory. Forward Carlton Bragg Jr. posted his first career double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Graham recorded a career-best nine assists. Mason started the season with 30 points in a loss to Indiana and 21 points, on 8-of-13 shooting, against the Blue Devils.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas blocked 10 shots Friday, its highest total since recording 10 against Texas on Feb. 28, 2015.

2. Cokley leads UAB in scoring (14.3 points per game) and is shooting 61.5 percent from the field.

3. Monday’s winner faces the Georgia/George Washington winner Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Kansas 77, UAB 68