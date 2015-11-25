No. 5 Kansas 92, UCLA 73

Senior forward Perry Ellis scored 24 points, and No. 5 Kansas rolled to a 92-73 victory over UCLA on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

With the victory, KU (3-1) advances to Wednesday’s championship game against No. 19 Vanderbilt.

The Jayhawks took control early.

Following consecutive 3-pointers from junior guard Wayne Selden, Ellis hit a driving 2 to cap a 13-0 run that made it 26-9 with 11:48 left in the first half.

KU would only extend the advantage from there, taking a 59-33 halftime lead in a stanza it made 19 of 33 field goals.

The Jayhawks once again were sparked by outside shooting.

KU made 10 of 23 long-range shots (44 percent), which included 8-for-15 accuracy in the first half.

Through four games, KU is averaging 99 points per contest.

Ellis had an efficient line, scoring his 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Junior guard Frank Mason added 16 points with seven assists.

UCLA (3-2), which was paced by junior guard Isaac Hamilton’s 19 points, still leads the all-time series against KU, 10-8.

The Jayhawks haven’t won the Maui Invitational since 1996. KU finished third in 2001, seventh in 2005 and runner-up in 2011.