Preview: Kansas at West Virginia

Six games stand in between No. 9 Kansas and its 11th straight Big 12 title, although No. 20 West Virginia can do its part to help stop that run. The Mountaineers hope to avoid their fourth defeat in their last five games on Monday when they host the Jayhawks in the first of two meetings over the next 16 days. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was critical of everything from his team’s performance to the officiating as the Mountaineers fell apart late in Saturday’s 79-59 loss at Iowa State.

“We’ve relied on turning people over and offensive rebounds and we got neither (Saturday). … The way this whole thing is structured from officiating to the whole deal, I think we just stand five guys in the lane and hope they don’t make shots,” said Huggins after the Cyclones shot 18 more free throws than West Virginia. Kansas won for the seventh time in its last eight contests on Saturday, preserving its two-game edge over Iowa State by rallying from a 13-point first-half deficit at home to upend Baylor. The Jayhawks will try to avenge their last trip to Morgantown, where they nearly overcame a 25-point second-half deficit last March before falling 92-86.

ABOUT KANSAS (21-4, 10-2 Big 12): Perry Ellis (team highs of 13.1 points, seven rebounds) became the 56th player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points with 18 on Saturday. Highly-touted freshman Kelly Oubre Jr. (8.5 points) enjoyed his best performance in nearly a month with 18 points, halting a six-game stretch in which totaled 39 – 16 of which came in a Feb. 2 win against Iowa State. Kansas also got solid play from 6-10, 240-pound sophomore Landen Lucas, who tied a career high with nine points and has seemingly worked his way into the rotation over the last four games after not seeing any court time in three of the previous four.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (19-6, 7-5): Although the Mountaineers have forced at least 16 turnovers in all but one game and lead the country with 21.3 turnovers forced per contest, Huggins indicated on his postgame radio show that he could back off his full-court pressure defense. “My frustration is I thought we were going to be a pretty decent half-court defensive team and we’re awful. I think the full-court stuff has (eaten) away at our half-court defense,” said Huggins, whose team ranks 10th in the conference in field-goal percentage defense (45.8). West Virginia is allowing opponents to shoot 57.3 percent from the field while going 1-3 over its last four contests.

TIP-INS

1. Six of West Virginia’s seven conference victories have come against Kansas State, Texas Tech and TCU – the bottom three teams in the Big 12.

2. Oubre has averaged 12.3 points and shot 52.9 percent (48.9 from long range) at home, but managed 5.5 points on 29.1 percent shooting (13.6 beyond the arc) on the road.

3. The Mountaineers’ win over the Jayhawks in last year’s regular-season finale was the first for Huggins in eight tries against Kansas.

PREDICTION: Kansas 83, West Virginia 74