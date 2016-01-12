Preview: Kansas at West Virginia

It has taken only three games for No. 1 Kansas and 10th-ranked West Virginia to separate themselves from the pack in the race for the Big 12 crown. The two remaining undefeated teams in conference action will vie for the top spot Tuesday when the Mountaineers attempt to pull a home upset against the Jayhawks for the third straight season.

West Virginia has proven to be a thorn in the side of Kansas of late, especially in Morgantown, where it overcame a 41-point effort from eventual No.1 NBA draft pick Andrew Wiggins two seasons ago en route to a 92-86 win and survived a missed layup at the buzzer from Kansas’ Perry Ellis to come away with a 62-61 victory last year. “(The Jayhawks are) No. 1, but what does that mean? … We had to put ourselves in the Top 25. At the end of the day, we should feel disrespected because we’re just as good as anybody in the country as a whole,” forward Devin Williams told reporters. Kansas has the most recent fond memory in this series, however, rallying from an 18-point deficit in Lawrence last season to defeat the Mountaineers in overtime and clinch its 11th straight regular-season conference title. Kansas started 3-0 in Big 12 action for the 10th consecutive season Saturday, following up its thrilling triple-overtime win over No. 2 Oklahoma - West Virginia’s next opponent - early last week with a 69-59 decision at Texas Tech on Saturday for its 13th straight victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (14-1, 3-0 Big 12): The Jayhawks (45.9 percent) rank second in the country beyond the arc due largely to Wayne Selden Jr. (15.5 points), who ranks fifth in Division I at 50.6 in 3-point percentage. Kansas has shot at least 40 percent from 3-point range in 12 of its last 13 games and survived an off-night from Selden (1-of-7 from long range) versus Texas Tech as fellow guard Frank Mason III (13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists) tallied 17 points, a career-high tying 10 boards and five assists. “Frank played like the best point guard in the country; we needed him tonight because me and Devonte (Graham) weren’t there. When Frank steps up like that, it’s big for us,” Selden said.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (14-1, 3-0): The Mountaineers lead the country in steals (11.3) and forced turnovers (20.8) while ranking second in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (25.4) and offensive rebounds (17.3). West Virginia easily overcame the absence of Daxter Miles Jr. (ankle) as well as a combined 4-of-19 effort by replacement Jaysean Paige (12.6 points) and leading scorer Williams (14.5) in Saturday’s 77-60 home win over Oklahoma State, getting 16 points from sophomore Jevon Carter and 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists from Jonathan Holton. Coach Bob Huggins said on his postgame radio show that he expects Miles, who had a career-high 23 points in last year’s loss at Kansas, to play Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Huggins is tied with Lou Henson for 11th place all-time in wins (779) and will move into a tie with Lute Olson for 10th place with his next victory.

2. Kansas shot 0-for-15 beyond the arc in last season’s Big 12-clinching win versus the Mountaineers.

3. The Mountaineers are averaging 93.6 points and sporting a gaudy plus-36.7 margin of victory while going undefeated in seven home games this year.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 70, Kansas 69