Preview: Kansas at West Virginia

With perhaps the toughest two-week, regular-season stretch in coach Bill Self’s 14 years at Kansas approaching, the top-ranked Jayhawks seek a 19th straight victory at No. 18 West Virginia on Tuesday when they begin a three-game stretch against ranked opponents. Kansas, which is undefeated in Big 12 play and holds a one-game lead over Baylor, has another road game Saturday at No. 4 Kentucky before returning to Lawrence to host No. 5 Baylor on Feb.1 in a game that could be for the conference lead.

“It’d be nice if we kick it into another gear because if we don’t we’ll be looking two weeks from now at the situation saying, ‘OK, it’s anybody’s race.’ And it still is anybody’s race,” Self told reporters after his club knocked off Texas 79-67 on Saturday. "We’ve always had teams perform well in stretches. This stretch is about as tough as we’ve had since I’ve been here.” But Kansas can’t forget about the Mountaineers, who have dropped two straight to Oklahoma and Kansas State but have won three straight versus Kansas in Morgantown. West Virginia certainly hasn’t forgotten about Kansas junior guard Devonte' Graham, who scored 27 points as Kansas beat West Virginia 81-71 in last season’s Big 12 title game, draining 5-of-6 3-pointers and all 10 free throws. Graham (13.5 points, 4.8 assists) has chosen a good time to pick up his play this season, averaging 15 points in conference games on 45 percent shooting, including 39.6 beyond the arc, to go with 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 36 minutes.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (18-1, 7-0 Big 12): Graham led the Jayhawks in scoring for the first time this season against Texas. He poured in 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting beyond the arc, while senior center Landen Lucas added a team-high 14 rebounds. Graham and senior point guard Frank Mason III (Big 12-leading total of 20.1 points per game and 53.7 percent from long-range), gives Kansas one of the most potent backcourts in the country.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (15-4, 4-3): Senior guard Tarik Phillip (9.1 points) came off the bench Saturday to score 20 points and junior guard Jevon Carter added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, but West Virginia squandered a 12-point, first-half lead to the Wildcats. While the Jayhawks have stars, the Mountaineers rely on balance and tenacious defense, as five players average between 9.1 and 12 points per game for the league’s top-scoring offense (88.3 points) which generates much of it by forcing an NCAA-high 23.2 turnovers per game. Carter leads the team in scoring, assists (4.6) and 3-pointers (27) while leading the conference in steals (3.2).

TIP-INS:

1. The Jayhawks hold a 6-3 lead in the series and took two of three last season.

2. Kansas' 18-game winning streak is tied for the longest in NCAA Division I with Gonzaga.

3. With 17 points against Texas, Mason moved into the 20th spot on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,514 points.

PREDICTION: Kansas 89, West Virginia 71