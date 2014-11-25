Preview: Kansas State vs. Arizona

Kansas State and No. 4 Arizona took advantage of sloppy play by their opponents to win their opening-round games at the Maui Invitational and they’ll look to force turnovers again when they meet in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Wildcats forced 17 turnovers and turned them into 24 points in their 72-53 victory Monday against Missouri. Kansas State forced 11 first-half turnovers in its opener against Purdue and turned those into 17 points in the 88-79 win.

Marcus Foster had a nice bounce-back performance in the opening-round win against Purdue, scoring 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting, including 5-for-8 from 3-point range. That came three days after he shot 1-for-13 and 0-for-6 from long range in a 69-60 loss at Long Beach State. Thomas Gipson was slowed by foul trouble against the Boilermakers, but still made all four field goal attempts and scored nine points, including seven straight in a key stretch late.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (3-1): Nino Williams and Wesley Iwundu moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season against Purdue and Stephen Hurt and Justin Edwards came off the bench. Hurt and Iwundu seemed to benefit most from the move, with Hurt contributing 11 points and five rebounds and Iwundu 10 points and seven boards. An interesting matchup awaits inside between Gipson and Arizona 7-footer Kaleb Tarczewski.

ABOUT ARIZONA (4-0): T.J. McConnell usually finds a way to help his team win, even when his shot is not falling. He was 2-for-11 against Missouri, missing all five of his 3-point tries, but still distributed nine assists and collected three steals. He came into the tournament tied for fourth in the nation at four steals per game.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona is shooting 32.8 percent from 3-point range this season.

2. Arizona G Rondae Hollis-Jefferson replaced Gabe York in the starting lineup at the start of the second half Monday.

3. The Wildcats have seven players on their roster from Southern California and two from Arizona.

PREDICTION: Arizona 71, Kansas State 61