Preview: Kansas State at Baylor

Taurean Prince might be the Big 12’s best sixth man but the Baylor forward isn’t worried about those kind of titles as the No. 20 Bears prepare to host Kansas State on Saturday. “I don’t try to say ‘Give me the ball so I can do it’ or none of that,” Prince told the media after Tuesday’s 54-49 victory at Texas Tech. “I just play. I‘m an instinct type guy. I just go off what the defense gives me.” Prince has scored in double digits in 10 straight games - including a season-high 22 points Tuesday - as the Bears avoided a three-game losing streak.

The Bears look to avenge a 63-61 loss to the inconsistent Wildcats. Kansas State is 2-7 since beating Baylor on Jan. 17 and has scored fewer than 60 points six times during that stretch. Kansas State coach Bruce Weber again called out his players after they followed an upset victory against No. 18 Oklahoma with a 69-55 loss at TCU on Wednesday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (13-14, 6-8 Big 12): “I just want guys that care and want to play for K-State,” Weber told the media after his team failed to rally from a dismal first half. “You can’t come just once in a while and think you’re going to be a great college player. You have to come every day.” Nino Williams has been solid of late, averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past four games while freshman Tre Harris has hit 10-of-16 from the field for 26 points during that span. Marcus Foster leads Kansas State with 13.6 points but has come off the bench the past two games after returning from a three-game suspension.

ABOUT BAYLOR (19-7, 7-6): Prince averages a team-best 13 points in 25.6 minutes off the bench while starters Kenny Chery (11.6 points) and Rico Gathers (11.1) are also in double figures. Gathers leads the league with 12.2 rebounds and has a Big 12-best 13 double-doubles. The Bears are 11-1 when holding opponents to 60 or fewer points and have allowed fewer than 50 five times.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor is one of six Division I teams to hold all of their opponents to fewer than 75 points.

2. Baylor is tied with Texas for the Big 12’s top rebounding team (40.7) while the Wildcats are last (31.6).

3. Kansas State is 3-10 away from home and averaging 62.5 points.

PREDICTION: Baylor 72, Kansas State 60