Preview: Kansas State at Baylor

Kansas State has a plan to solve its offensive troubles against zone defenses, which it will likely see when it visits No. 15 Baylor in Big 12 action Wednesday. The Wildcats hope getting leading scorers Wesley Iwundu and Justin Edwards more action inside will open the offense.

“I put a new zone offense in a couple of weeks ago to get Wes and Justin inside because that’s where they’re good,” coach Bruce Weber told the Topeka Capital-Journal. “(Wes is) good at getting in the paint and making plays. We have to get the ball inside and get some touches inside.” Baylor’s strong frontcourt - led by Rico Gathers and his double-double average - won’t make that easy. The Bears have held opponents to fewer than 75 points in 41 consecutive home games, averaging 59.7 points during the streak. The Bears have won four straight - one shy of the program’s longest Big 12 win streak - to start the week atop the league’s rankings.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (11-6, 1-4 Big 12): Iwundu leads the Wildcats with 12.8 points and shot 63.2 percent from the field the past two games. Edwards adds 12.4 points and a team-best 6.0 rebounds. Freshman forward Dean Wade adds 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while freshman guard Barry Brown (9.1 points) has been solid off the bench for the Wildcats, who have lost three straight road games.

ABOUT BAYLOR (14-3, 4-1): Taurean Prince leads the Bears with 14.8 points while Gathers is averaging 12.9 points on 55.6 percent shooting and 10.8 rebounds. Point guard Lester Medford leads the league with 7.0 assists and 2.2 steals and chips in 9.0 points for the Bears, who are 11-0 at home and have won 25 straight home games against unranked foes. Reserve forward Johnathan Motley adds 10.7 points on 60.6 percent shooting while forward Terry Maston has three straight double-digit games off the bench, hitting 63.3 percent of his shots during that span.

TIP-INS

1. A Baylor win would tie the program’s record of 15 straight home wins at the Ferrell Center (15 between February 2010 and January 2011).

2. Maston (42 points) and Motley (41) have each scored as many as Baylor’s past three opponents’ benches combined (41).

3. Kansas State is 8-24 under Weber when allowing an opponent to score 70-plus points.

PREDICTION: Baylor 68, Kansas State 60