Third-ranked Baylor begins the second half of Big 12 play a game behind first place Kansas after losing to the No. 2 Jayhawks 73-68 on Wednesday night at famed Allen Fieldhouse. The Bears, who already have a Feb. 18 rematch with Kansas in Waco circled on their calendar, will try to avoid a letdown after the tough loss when they host Kansas State on Saturday afternoon.

"One day we'll win up here," Baylor coach Scott Drew told the Waco Tribune after the Bears fell to 0-15 all-time at Kansas. "Just not this year." Baylor has plenty of company in that regard considering Kansas extended its winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse to 51 in a row. But Baylor can still earn a share of a Big 12 title by winning out and defeating the Jayhawks in the rematch at the Ferrell Center where they've won 13 straight games. "The beauty of the Big 12 is every game counts the same, you play everybody twice," Drew said. "We're trying to improve each day and make sure in March we're playing our best basketball. But we have to be better in the second half to win conference."

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (15-7, 4-5 Big 12): The Wildcats bring a three-game losing streak to Waco and begin a three-game stretch that kindly could be described as brutal with a home contest against the Jayhawks and a road game at No. 12 West Virginia also on the agenda. "I'm telling (the players) it's a great opportunity, and you can do something really special," Kansas State coach Bruce Weber told the Kansas City Star. "It starts Saturday. All we can do is worry about Saturday and getting ready for them, and hopefully come out with great energy." The balanced Wildcats have four players averaging between 12.0 and 12.6 points per game: Guard Barry Brown (12.6), forward Wesley Iwundu (12.3), forward D.J. Johnson (12.) and point guard Kamau Stokes (12.0), who also is averaging 4.6 assists per game.

ABOUT BAYLOR (20-2, 7-2): Junior forward Johnathan Motley has worked his way into NBA lottery pick consideration with a brilliant campaign, averaging a team high 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest while also shooting 51.9 percent from the field. Junior point guard Manu Lecomte, a transfer from Miami who was named the Big 12's Preseason Newcomer of the Year, hasn't disappointed, ranking second in scoring (12.5) while also averaging 4.4 assists and shooting a sizzling 42.6 percent from 3-point range. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., a 7-foot junior forward, also is averaging in double figures (10.1 points) while pulling down 7.3 rebounds per game and blocking a Big 12 leading 2.77 shots per game.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor won the first meeting 77-68 this season at Kansas State and has won four in a row over the Wildcats and six of the last seven.

2. Kansas State ranks among the national leaders in steals (8.5 per game, 17th) and turnovers forced (16.3, 23rd).

3. Motley needs 20 points to become the 31st player in Baylor history to score 1,000 points in his career.

PREDICTION: Baylor 79, Kansas State 68