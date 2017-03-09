Baylor’s Johnathan Motley wants to make history, while Kansas State’s Wesley Iwundu doesn’t want to get caught up in the postseason hype. One thing is for certain, defense will certainly be on display Thursday when the third-seeded Bears and sixth-seeded Wildcats take the floor to play the rubber game in the final quarterfinal game of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

The Bears, who started the season outside the Top 10 and advanced all the way to No. 1 in January, have tied school records with 25 wins in the regular season and their highest seed in the conference tournament (2010). "I think we have a lot of confidence going into the Big 12 tournament," said Motley, who was a unanimous pick for All-Big 12 honors. "We're trying to do some big things here. We're all about making history, and no other Baylor team has cut down the nets there. And that's our goal." Kansas State remained in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament berth after rebounding from crushing losses to Oklahoma State and Oklahoma by a combined 42 points to knock off TCU by one and taking down Texas Tech 61-48 in the season finale Saturday to clinch a bye to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013-14. “I am going to leave (the NCAA selection) up to the committee. I think we are in good conversation and it will be an even better conversation if we do something in the Big 12 tournament,” said Iwundu, who was named third-team All-Big 12 for the second straight season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (19-12): The Wildcats are tied second in the Big 12 in steals (8.1), fourth in scoring defense (67.5) and 30th in the nation in turnovers forced (15.5); in their most recent meeting with Baylor on Feb. 4, D.J. Johnson blocked Motley’s game-tying jumper attempt with one second remaining to preserve a 56-54 victory. The 6-7 Iwundu leads the Wildcats in nine categories, including scoring (12.6 points) and rebounding (6.6), and 6-9 senior Johnson averages 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while leading the Big 12 in field goal percentage (60.9). Guards Kamau Stokes (11.8 points, 4.3 assists) and Barry Brown (11.5 points) also score in double figures, while fellow sophomore Dean Wade adds 9.7 points and 4.7 boards.

ABOUT BAYLOR (25-6): The Bears lead the Big 12 in scoring defense (62.5 points), field-goal percentage defense (39.5), 3-point field goal percentage defense (31.4), rebounding defense (29.3) and rebounding margin (plus-8.8). The 6-10 Motley paces the team in scoring (17.5 points) and rebounding (10 per game) while shooting 51.7 percent from the field, and he is joined in double figures by Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Manu Lecomte (12.4 points, team highs of 65 3-pointers and four assists per game), who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury but is expected to play Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to the semifinals on Friday to play the winner of West Virginia and Texas.

2. Lecomte scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the second half as the then-top-ranked Bears rallied past the Wildcats 77-68 on Jan. 14. The Wildcats evened the all-time series at 18-18 with their narrow win nearly one month later.

3. Since Kansas State coach Bruce Weber’s arrival in 2012-13, the Wildcats lead the Big 12 in scoring defense at 64.9 points per game.

PREDICTION: Baylor 77, Kansas State 65