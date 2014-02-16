(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Baylor 87, Kansas State 73 (2OT): Kenny Chery had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as the Bears made a last-second shot at the end of regulation before blowing out the visiting Wildcats in the second overtime.

Cory Jefferson added 21 points and 11 rebounds while Isaiah Austin finished with 18 points and nine blocked shots for Baylor (16-9, 4-8 Big 12), which avoided its first five-game home losing streak since 2005. Taurean Prince added 12 points of the bench, including eight in the second overtime as the Bears outscored the Wildcats 19-5.

Nino Williams, who moved into the starting lineup after third-leading scorer Shane Southwell was a late scratch due to a foot injury, scored a career-high 20 points for Kansas State (17-8, 7-5). Marcus Foster finished with 18 points and 10 assists while Thomas Gipson added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who have lost five straight on the road.

Gipson fouled out with 2:04 left in the second overtime and Royce O’Neale made two free throws for a 75-68 lead. D.J. Johnson then fouled out 33 seconds later and Williams limped off on the floor on the same play, a layup by Prince that stretched the advantage to 79-71.

Baylor scored the first eight points of the second half to make it a one-point game and another 10-0 burst tied the contest at 51-51 with 5:13 remaining. Foster left the door open for overtime when he made 1-of-2 free throws with 24 seconds left and the Bears benefited from three offensive rebounds before Brady Heslip, 0-of-6 from 3-point range at that point, buried a shot from beyond the arc as time expired to forge a 57-57 deadlock.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State appeared in its second straight overtime game, as it defeated No. 9 Kansas in extra time on Monday. … Chery’s triple-double was the program’s first in a conference game. … Heslip scored seven points and needs 13 to become the 27th 1,000-point scorer in school history.