Preview: Kansas State vs. Cincinnati

Despite leading his program to its best season in 15 years, Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin wasn't particularly happy with the NCAA Tournament committee's opinion of his team on Selection Sunday or where it had to go to prove itself. The sixth-seeded Bearcats attempt to earn a bit more respect Friday when they head to Sacramento, Calif. to face No. 11 seed Kansas State in first-round action of the South region.

A little over an hour after losing to SMU in the American Athletic Conference title game Sunday, Cincinnati learned it was being shipped out to the west coast for the third time in four years - both previous trips to Spokane, Wash. resulted in early tournament exits. "I think that it's pretty obvious that nobody was really impressed with (the Bearcats winning 29 games)," Cronin told reporters. ". … (In three of the four years our seniors) go the NCAA Tournament, they’re in Spokane twice and Sacramento once. It’s really not easy for their families." The Wildcats notched their first NCAA Tournament victory in five years under coach Bruce Weber on Tuesday, upending fellow No. 11 seed Wake Forest 95-88 in First Four action at Dayton, Ohio. In addition to shooting 66 percent from the field, Kansas State fell one point short of its best offensive output of the season and topped its scoring average entering the contest by 24 points.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (21-13): Wesley Iwundu entered Tuesday as the only Big 12 player among the top 15 in scoring (12.5 points), field-goal percentage (47.5), free-throw percentage (75), rebounding (6.4) and assists (3.4) and only improved on those marks - finishing with a career-high 24 points (6-of-9 from the floor, 11-of-13 from the line), six boards and seven assists. Sophomore guard Kamau Stokes (11.9 points) continued to commit turnovers at a high rate - at least four in eight of his last 11 outings - but made up for it with a career-high 22 points. Senior forward D.J. Johnson (11.4 points) shot 8-for-9 on Tuesday to improve his Big 12-best field-goal percentage to 62.6 and is 13-of-15 from the floor since the end of the regular season.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (29-5): Troy Caupain (10.1 points, team-high 4.6 assists) became the program's leader in career assists during Sunday's 71-56 setback against SMU, getting the two he needed to pass Deonta Vaughn's school record of 511, and he and Vaughn are the only two players in school history with more than 1,200 points and 500 assists in a career. Although Jacob Evans (team-high 13.7 points) had a rare off-day versus the Mustangs with 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting, the sophomore guard still averaged 17 points on 16-of-28 from the field - including 8-of-10 beyond the arc - during the AAC tournament. After ending the regular season as a 64.4-percent foul shooter, fellow All-AAC tournament selection Gary Clark (10.7 points, 7.9 boards overall) went 22-of-24 from the free-throw line during the thee-day event.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati, which has won six of the seven meetings but hasn't played the Wildcats since 1968, is one of only eight programs to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in each of the last seven seasons.

2. Kansas State's season-best field-goal percentage Tuesday was the program's best since matching the mark against Coastal Carolina on Dec. 6, 1997.

3. The winner will face either No. 3 seed UCLA or 14th-seeded Kent State in the second round.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 56, Kansas State 55