Preview: Georgetown vs. Kansas State

Kansas State and Georgetown will try to regroup Friday after suffering surprising losses in the opening round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. The Wildcats trailed the final 34 minutes of a 68-61 loss to Charlotte on Thursday and about two hours later, Georgetown blew a 14-point lead with just under 18 minutes remaining of a 63-56 loss to Northeastern. The last time Kansas State had two losses within its first four games was in 2002.

The issue with the Hoyas and Wildcats is pretty simple - they need to knock down more perimeter shots. Georgetown shot 3-for-16 from 3-point range against Northeastern as D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera was the only player to score in double figures. Kansas State was nearly as frigid from long range, shooting 5-for-26 against Charlotte, including a 2-for-20 performance by starting guards Shane Southwell (0-6), Marcus Foster (1-8) and Will Spradling (1-6).

TV: Noon ET, TBD

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (1-2): Rebounding is another area the Hoyas will need to clean up. No player collected more than six boards against Northeastern, while Reggie Spencer was able to corral six offensive rebounds for the Huskies. Mikael Hopkins may deserve more playing time after the 6-9 forward grabbed six rebounds off the bench in 24 minutes against Northeastern.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2-2): The Wildcats are going through their own struggles on the glass as they were outrebounded for the third time this season against Charlotte and by a fairly wide margin of 46-34. Like the Hoyas, Kansas State’s two starting frontcourt players, D.J. Johnson and Wesley Iwundu, failed to collect more than six rebounds against the 49ers, and reserve forwards Thomas Gipson and Nino Williams had no boards in eight minutes apiece. Southwell, a 6-7 swingman, had nine rebounds and might need to carry the load again against Kansas State.

TIP INS

1. Kansas State starting point guard Nigel Johnson has just eight assists in four games.

2. Georgetown shooting guard Markel Starks is 5-for-19 from 3-point range after shooting 41.7 percent last season.

3. Georgetown forward Joshua Smith is shooting 58.3 percent from the floor but just 50 percent from the free throw line.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 71, Georgetown 68