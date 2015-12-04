Preview: Kansas State at Georgia

Georgia head coach Mark Fox admits it has been a difficult week in Athens, given the firing of longtime football coach and good friend Mark Richtemotions will be elevated again Friday when the Bulldogs host Kansas State. Fox spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Kansas State and his wife worked for the school.

The Wildcats present another strong challenge in what is turning out to be a daunting non-conference slate for the Bulldogs, who outlasted Oakland 86-82 on Tuesday as five players scored in double figures. “It’s been a hard week,” Fox told reporters after Georgia shot 52.5 percent from the field against the Golden Grizzlies while getting a career high-tying 21 points from sophomore forward Yante Maten and a career-best 14 points from freshman forward Mike Edwards. “We’re growing up offensively.” Kansas State has played once since suffering its only loss of the season Nov. 24 at ninth-ranked North Carolina, getting 18 points and clutch free throw shooting Sunday from senior guard Justin Edwards to survive 68-66 against South Carolina State. “It was ugly but a win is a win,” Edwards told reporters. “It shows we have character because we did tough it out.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (5-1): Balance has been the key to the Wildcats’ hot start, as five different players have led Kansas State in scoring and six players have reached double figures in points at least twice. Edwards is shooting 50 percent from the field in averaging a team-best 15.3 points per game, and Kansas State has scored 80-plus points in three consecutive games for the first time since the 2010-11 season. The Wildcats rank fourth in the Big 12 in scoring defense (60.4 points per game) and are 60-19 when holding opponents under 70 points in Bruce Weber’s four seasons as coach.

ABOUT GEORGIA (3-2): Junior guard J.J. Frazier, who shot 6-of-32 from the field in his previous three games, finished with 23 points Tuesday on 9-of-15 shooting while Maten played arguably the best game of his career, going 9-for-10 at the free throw line while recording nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Senior guard Kenny Gaines leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 16.4 points per game, and is 28 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Georgia has been outrebounded four times in its first five games and have shot under 30 percent from the field twice.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia beat the Wildcats on their home court on New Year’s Eve last year, with guard Charles Mann scoring 17 points and sealing the 50-46 victory with two free throws with five seconds left.

2. The Wildcats lost 13 of 15 games away from home last season and have not won a non-conference road game since beating George Washington on Dec. 8, 2012.

3. Kansas State freshmen Dean Wade (11.8 points) and Kamau Stokes (9.3 points) have started every game for the Wildcats.

PREDICTION: Georgia 73, Kansas State 71