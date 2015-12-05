FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas State 68, Georgia 66
December 5, 2015 / 2:29 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas State 68, Georgia 66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kansas State 68, Georgia 66

Forward Dean Wade scored 17 points, including the go-ahead jumper with one minute to play, to lead Kansas State to a 68-66 win over Georgia on Friday night at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Wade led four Wildcats in double figures. Kansas State junior forward Wesley Iwundu had 14 points and freshman guard Kamau Stokes added 13.

Sophomore forward Yante Maten led Georgia with 20 points and guard Kenny Gaines had 17.

The Bulldogs led 37-28 at halftime behind 13 points from Gaines and 10 from Maten. Edwards had seven points in the first half to lead the Wildcats.

Kansas State quickly erased the halftime deficit and led for much of the second half.

Georgia point guard Charles Mann finished with six points and moved into 29th place on the school’s career scoring list.

