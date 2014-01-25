FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Kansas State at Iowa State
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 25, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 4 years ago

Preview: Kansas State at Iowa State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Two teams coming off Big 12 road losses at Texas try to get on track Saturday afternoon when Kansas State visits No. 17 Iowa State. The Wildcats lost in dramatic fashion to the Longhorns on Tuesday, 67-64, when Jonathan Holmes hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Iowa State fell at Texas three days earlier, 86-76, committing a season-high 18 turnovers in the process.

Iowa State, which began the season with a school-record 14 straight victories, has had a week to try and regroup after suffering its third consecutive loss. “The big message to my guys is it’s not time to panic,” Cyclones coach Fred Hoiberg told the Ames Tribune. Iowa State is 9-1 at home this season with the lone loss coming on Jan. 13 to Kansas, 77-70.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (14-5, 2-2 Big 12): The Wildcats are an excellent defensive team, leading the Big 12 in scoring defense (60.3) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (26.7). Freshman Marcus Foster leads the team in scoring (13.7) and has scored in double figures 15 of the last 18 games. Forward Thomas Gipson (12.5) and senior guard Shane Southwell (11.6) are also averaging in double figures.

(ABOUT IOWA STATE 14-3, 2-3): The Cyclones are one of only six schools nationally to have three players averaging at least 15 points per game. Senior guard DeAndre Kane (16.7) was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 on Wednesday and is averaging 20.8 points and three steals in Big 12 play. Forwards Melvin Ejim (17.7) and Georges Niang (15.2) are two more reasons the Cyclones lead the Big 12 in scoring (85.1).

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State leads the Big 12 and ranks No. 2 in the nation in assists (18.2).

2. Kansas State is 32-2 under Bruce Weber when outrebounding an opponent, including 12-1 this season.

3. Kane has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 77, Kansas State 72

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.