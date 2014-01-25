Preview: Kansas State at Iowa State

Two teams coming off Big 12 road losses at Texas try to get on track Saturday afternoon when Kansas State visits No. 17 Iowa State. The Wildcats lost in dramatic fashion to the Longhorns on Tuesday, 67-64, when Jonathan Holmes hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Iowa State fell at Texas three days earlier, 86-76, committing a season-high 18 turnovers in the process.

Iowa State, which began the season with a school-record 14 straight victories, has had a week to try and regroup after suffering its third consecutive loss. “The big message to my guys is it’s not time to panic,” Cyclones coach Fred Hoiberg told the Ames Tribune. Iowa State is 9-1 at home this season with the lone loss coming on Jan. 13 to Kansas, 77-70.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (14-5, 2-2 Big 12): The Wildcats are an excellent defensive team, leading the Big 12 in scoring defense (60.3) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (26.7). Freshman Marcus Foster leads the team in scoring (13.7) and has scored in double figures 15 of the last 18 games. Forward Thomas Gipson (12.5) and senior guard Shane Southwell (11.6) are also averaging in double figures.

(ABOUT IOWA STATE 14-3, 2-3): The Cyclones are one of only six schools nationally to have three players averaging at least 15 points per game. Senior guard DeAndre Kane (16.7) was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 on Wednesday and is averaging 20.8 points and three steals in Big 12 play. Forwards Melvin Ejim (17.7) and Georges Niang (15.2) are two more reasons the Cyclones lead the Big 12 in scoring (85.1).

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State leads the Big 12 and ranks No. 2 in the nation in assists (18.2).

2. Kansas State is 32-2 under Bruce Weber when outrebounding an opponent, including 12-1 this season.

3. Kane has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 77, Kansas State 72