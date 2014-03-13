Preview: Kansas State vs. Iowa State

Iowa State star Melvin Ejim proved unguardable in two regular-season meetings against Kansas State and the defensive-minded Wildcats will attempt to slow him down when they play the No. 16 Cyclones in Thursday’s Big 12 tournament matchup. Ejim, the Big 12 Player of the Year, averaged 25 points and 12.5 rebounds as the teams split the regular-season meetings. The fourth-seeded Cyclones have won just one conference tournament game under fourth-year coach Fred Hoiberg while the fifth-seeded Wildcats went 3-4 over their last seven games.

Kansas State is just 5-9 away from home and allowed opponents to score an average of 69.1 points and shoot 43.4 percent from the field in those 14 games, compared to 61.5 points and 38.1 percent shooting at home. The Cyclones scored 70 or more points in 29 of their 30 games with the exception of a 74-61 loss to Baylor on March 4. The Wildcats are 28-2 when holding opponents to 60 or fewer points in coach Bruce Weber’s two seasons at the school.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (20-11): Marcus Foster made a season-best seven 3-pointers while scoring 29 points in the regular-season finale against Baylor and has put together one of the top campaigns by a freshman in school history. The 6-2 guard had seven 20-point outings – his season high is 34 against Texas – and his 75 3-pointers are the most ever by a Kansas State freshman. Forward Thomas Gipson (11.8) is the only other player scoring in double digits while senior guards Shane Southwell (9.5) and Will Spradling (eight per game) are solid complementary players.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (23-7): Ejim averages 18.2 points and 8.6 rebounds and the Cyclones also feature the conference’s Newcomer of the Year in point guard DeAndre Kane (17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists). Kane, a senior, transferred from Marshall and enters the tournament on a roll as he scored 20 or more points in five of the last six games – averaging 21.7 points and shooting 56.3 percent from the field during that stretch. Forwards Georges Niang (16.2) and Dustin Hogue (10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds) also are having good seasons.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State has won four of the last six meetings.

2. Kansas State limited the Cyclones to 34.8 percent shooting – and 7-of-27 from 3-point range – while posting an 80-73 victory March 1.

3. Iowa State backup G Naz Long (6.7 average) missed all eight of his shots against Kansas State earlier this month.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 77, Kansas State 72