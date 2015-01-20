Preview: Kansas State at Iowa State

Kansas State has begun Big 12 play with a string of solid performances and now receives a test when it visits No. 12 Iowa State on Tuesday. The Wildcats lost their conference opener and have since reeled off four straight victories, including rallying from a 14-point deficit to record a 63-61 win over Baylor on Saturday. The Cyclones also enter with momentum as they defeated Kansas 86-81 on Saturday to notch back-to-back wins over the Jayhawks for the first time in 15 years.

Iowa State is fiercely tough to beat at Hilton Coliseum, having won 16 straight and 40 of its last 42 with both losses coming against Kansas. Guard Naz Long was one of the standouts against the Jayhawks, scoring 20 points for his fourth career 20-point outing. Kansas State’s comeback was the 12th-largest in school history and impressed coach Bruce Weber. “They’ve come back and fought and listened and we’ve been coaching, and that’s what we talk about a lot,” Weber said. “We try to stay positive.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (11-7, 4-1): Forward Nino Williams had one of the best games of his career with 18 points against Baylor to raise his season average to 10.9. “I figured I could attack the rim,” Williams told reporters. “Wesley (Iwundu) found me in the short corners that are always open once you swing it back and forth.” Guard Marcus Foster leads the squad in scoring (13.6) and 3-pointers (47), and forward Thomas Gipson averages 11.2 points.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (13-3, 3-1): All five starters score in double digits for a squad averaging 80.3 points and 8.1 3-pointers per game. Forward Georges Niang averages a team-best 14.9 points, and Long averages 13 per game while knocking down a team-leading 46 3-pointers. Guard Bryce Dejean-Jones averages 12.9 points and a team-best six rebounds, forward Dustin Hogue averages 11.4 points and point guard Monte Morris averages 10.1 points and leads the squad in assists (5.9) and steals (27).

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State has won five of the last seven meetings.

2. Foster has scored in double digits in 44 of his 51 career games.

3. Morris has at least one steal in 12 straight games.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 75, Kansas State 64