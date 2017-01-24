Preview: Kansas State at Iowa State

Kansas State will try to build upon its biggest win of the season when it visits Iowa State on Tuesday for a pivotal Big 12 matchup. The teams enter the contest tied for third in the conference at 4-3, and the Wildcats are climbing fast with two straight wins, including Saturday's comeback 79-75 upset of then-No. 8 West Virginia.

"We did a great job closing out that first half and building momentum in the second half," senior Wesley Iwundu told reporters. "That was pretty big for us. Beating a great team like West Virginia, that's a great win." Iwundu and his fellow starters each finished with at least 13 points and Kansas State forced 23 turnovers to record consecutive Big 12 wins for the first time in nearly two years. The Cyclones swept a pair from the Wildcats last season and have won five straight meetings at home. They enter this one coming off a 92-87 double-overtime win at Oklahoma on Saturday, riding a career-high 31 points from senior guard Deonte Burton.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (15-4, 4-3 Big 12): Five Wildcats average between 10.3 and 12.8 points per game, led by sophomore guard Barry Brown, who also ranks third in the conference in steals (2.3). Iwundu is averaging 14 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the last two games while fellow forward D.J. Johnson is 21-for-29 from the field over a three-game span. Johnson had 22 points in the previous meeting with the Cyclones, an 80-61 loss on the road last Feb. 27.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (12-6, 4-3): Burton averages 13.9 points for the season but has produced at least 21 in three of his last five games. Fellow senior Monte Morris is tied for the team lead in scoring (16.1) and tops the Cyclones in assists (6.0), and he continues to lead the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (5.14). Senior guards Nazareth Mitrou-Long and Matt Thomas have combined to make more than half of Iowa State's 163 3-pointers, and the squad is second in the Big 12 with 9.1 makes from beyond the arc per game.

TIP-INS

1. Thomas made 5-of-8 from 3-point range and had a team-high 20 points in the last game against the Wildcats.

2. Brown has 17 steals and just seven turnovers in Big 12 play.

3. Iowa State leads the Big 12 in shot attempts per game (67.6), while Kansas State is last (54.9).

PREDICTION: Iowa State 81, Kansas State 79