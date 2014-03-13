(Updated: CORRECTS Iowa State offensive rebounds in notes UPDATES Iowa State opponent in graph 2)

No. 16 Iowa State 91, Kansas State 85: Melvin Ejim had 24 points and 10 rebounds while Dustin Hogue added 19 points and 10 boards as the Cyclones dispatched of the Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament.

Georges Niang added 18 points as fourth-seeded Iowa State (24-7) will face Kansas in Friday’s semifinals. Naz Long scored 14 points off the bench and DeAndre Kane added 11 before fouling out.

Marcus Foster scored 21 points while Shane Southwell added 19 points and seven rebounds for Kansas State (20-12). Nigel Johnson scored a career-high 17 points and Thomas Gipson added 13.

A basket by Niang gave the Cyclones a 78-76 advantage and another hoop by Niang increased the margin to five with 1:12 remaining. Foster hit a 3-pointer to bring Kansas State within 87-85 with 1:02 to go but Southwell turned the ball over in transition with 25 seconds left before Long sealed it for Iowa State with two free throws and a layup.

The Cyclones led 44-41 at the break despite Kansas State shooting 55.2 percent from the field. Iowa State led by six early in the second half before the Wildcats inched ahead at 60-59 on a free throw by Omari Lawrence with 12:01 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cyclones PG Monte Morris contributed 10 assists and three steals. … The double-digit outing is just the fourth of the season for Johnson. … Iowa State collected 15 offensive rebounds while posting a 38-29 edge on the boards.