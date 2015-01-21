No. 12 Iowa State 77, Kansas State 71: Jameel McKay tied his career high of 15 points and also recorded seven rebounds and three blocked shots as the host Cyclones held off the Wildcats in Big 12 play.

Georges Niang scored 14 points as Iowa State (14-3, 4-1) won its 17th consecutive home game. Monte Morris and Abdel Nader scored 11 points apiece and Naz Long had 10 points.

Nino Williams scored a career-best 22 points for Kansas State (11-8, 4-2), which was 15-of-16 from the free-throw line. Marcus Foster tallied 16 points, Thomas Gipson had 15 and Justin Edwards scored 12 off the bench as the Wildcats had a four-game winning streak halted.

Kansas State used a 10-1 run to take a 54-49 lead on a jumper by Malek Harris with 13:03 remaining shortly before Nader scored seven straight points to give the Cyclones a 58-56 lead with 10:13 to go. The Wildcats soon moved ahead 65-61 on four consecutive points by Williams, but a 10-4 burst put Iowa State ahead by two with 2:48 remaining, a driving basket by Morris made it 73-69 with 37.2 seconds to go and Long and Niang each hit two free throws to cap the decisive 10-0 run.

The Wildcats led by five seven-plus minutes into the game before the Cyclones rolled off nine straight for a 21-17 lead. Niang’s hoop gave Iowa State a seven-point lead with 3:20 left in the half before Foster scored seven straight during a 9-0 surge that put Kansas State ahead by two and Niang answered by draining a 3-pointer with 47.2 seconds left to give the Cyclones a 39-38 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cyclones have won 41 of their last 43 home games. … Williams also had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. … Morris has at least one steal in 13 consecutive games.