Preview: Kansas State at Kansas

The last time No. 20 Kansas played at home, things didn’t go so well and the Jayhawks look to give a better effort in front of the home fans when they face Kansas State on Saturday. Kansas had a 68-game home nonconference winning streak snapped by San Diego State last Sunday and the Jayhawks figure to receive a test from the red-hot Wildcats. Kansas State has won 10 consecutive games for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.

Kansas bounced back from its loss to the Aztecs by posting a 90-83 road win over Oklahoma in its Big 12 opener on Wednesday as guard Wayne Selden Jr. poured in a career-high 24 points. Kansas State has held nine opponents to 60 or fewer points as it seeks to limit a Kansas offense that averages 78.6 per outing. The Wildcats are playing their second true road game of the season with Tuesday’s 65-47 win over Texas Christian representing their first of the campaign.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-3, 2-0 Big 12): The Wildcats win with defense and allow just 58 points per game while holding opponents to 39.2 percent shooting from the field and 25.1 percent from 3-point range. Guard Marcus Foster averages a team-best 14.1 points, while forwards Thomas Gipson (11.9 points, team-best 6.5 rebounds) and Shane Southwell (10.8) also average in double digits. Southwell leads Kansas State in assists (3.3) and blocked shots (16) and is tied with guard Will Spradling for the team lead with 17 steals.

ABOUT KANSAS (10-4, 1-0): Selden made five 3-pointers in his big outing against Oklahoma after making just 12 prior to the contest. He raised his season average to 9.6 points, which ranks fourth on the squad behind guard Andrew Wiggins (15.3), forward Perry Ellis (13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds) and center Joel Embiid (10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds). Point guard Naadir Tharpe (8.3 points, 5.1 assists) was surprisingly good as a scorer against the Sooners with 17 points – his second-most of the season – and he recorded 13 of them in the second half.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has won the last five meetings and is 21-3 against the Wildcats during 11th-year coach Bill Self’s tenure.

2. The Jayhawks have outrebounded 12 of their 14 opponents and are outboarding opponents by an average of margin of 6.9 per game.

3. Three of Kansas State’s five starters shoot less than 40 percent from the field.

PREDICTION: Kansas 64, Kansas State 54