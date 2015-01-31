Preview: Kansas State at Kansas

Safe to say, Bill Self does not want to see a repeat of the last game played by No. 11 Kansas, which takes on visiting Kansas State on Saturday in a Big 12 tilt. Despite playing poorly, the Jayhawks won their third straight by defeating TCU on Wednesday and will prepare for next week’s rematch with No. 16 Iowa State by taking on a Kansas State team it has dominated at home. “The whole game was frustrating,” Self told the media. “I thought they played harder. That was a pitiful energy game for us. Hopefully, it will be a good teaching tape for us.”

Despite losses in two of their last three games, the Wildcats have been more than respectable in the difficult Big 12. Bruce Weber’s team fought tooth and nail with No. 17 West Virginia on Tuesday before suffering their first conference loss at home. “We had to go through it and learn from it,” Weber told the media of the loss. “We can’t hang our heads. Have to move forward, we’ve got Kansas on Saturday. Obviously, it doesn’t get any easier.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-9, 5-3 Big 12): The Wildcats will most likely be without second-leading scorer Nino Williams, who left the West Virginia game with a knee injury after playing just eight minutes. Williams’ absence will likely force Weber to use Malek Harris in an expanded role as the freshman played 29 minutes against the Mountaineers after playing a total of 25 in the previous three games. “I thought Malek played hard, he battled,” Weber told the media. “Sometimes he didn’t recognize some things. Hopefully he learned a lot.”

ABOUT KANSAS (17-3, 6-1): The Jayhawks, who lost at Iowa State Jan. 17, are led by sophomore point guard Frank Mason III, who has scored in double figures in all but two games this season. Mason can light it up from 3-point territory, where he shoots 45.5 percent to carry Kansas to 39.3 percent as a team. His backup, Devonte Graham, can also shoot well from beyond the arc and is rounding into form after missing six games to a toe injury.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas holds a commanding 187-92 lead in the series, including 85-35 at Allen Fieldhouse.

2. Williams, who entered the West Virginia game on the heels of back-to-back 20-point games, averages 11.7 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Wildcats.

3. The Wildcats have won just one of their last 20 games at Kansas, with the lone victory coming in 2006.

PREDICTION: Kansas 76, Kansas State 66