Preview: Kansas State at Kansas

Kansas hasn’t won consecutive games in nearly three weeks, but that distinction pales in comparison to Kansas State, which hasn’t won a Big 12 road game in over a year. The sixth-ranked Jayhawks and visiting Wildcats hope to end their disappointing stretches Wednesday when the teams meet in the 282nd installment of the Sunflower Showdown.

Since winning at Texas Tech on Jan. 9 for its 13th straight victory, Kansas has alternated wins and losses in the five games since, claiming each of its home games by single digits and falling in each of its road contests by at least 11 points. The Jayhawks came out as victors in Saturday’s 90-84 decision over No. 19 Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, however, behind a career-high 33 points from Wayne Selden for their 35th straight win at Allen Fieldhouse - a streak that began with an 86-60 triumph over Kansas State on Jan. 11, 2014. The Wildcats have dropped 20 of their last 21 at Allen Fieldhouse - including their last nine by an average of 19.3 points - as they attempt to halt their 11-game skid in Big 12 road games dating to an overtime triumph at Oklahoma on Jan. 10, 2015. Kansas State also prevailed in its Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup over the weekend, getting only its third win in its last nine outings following a 69-64 home result over Ole Miss.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (13-8, 2-6 Big 12): Starting point guard Kamau Stokes (9.4 points) will be questionable Wednesday after the freshman suffered a noncontact knee injury in Saturday’s victory; Carlbe Ervin II is expected to start in Stokes’ place if he is unable to go. Leading scorer Wesley Iwundu (12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, three assists) has failed to exceed his scoring average in seven of his last eight games and really struggled versus the Jayhawks, averaging 5.3 points in four career meetings. Junior forward D.J. Johnson (7.2 points, 4.7 boards) tied a career high with 14 points as the Wildcats generated 32 points off the bench Saturday, marking the seven time in nine games Kansas State has received at least 20 points from its reserves.

ABOUT KANSAS (17-4, 5-3): Leading scorer and rebounder Perry Ellis (16.3 points, 6.7 boards) became only the 20th player in school history to reach the 1,500-point plateau with the last of his 10 points against Kentucky and remains on pace to become only the eighth Jayhawk to finish his career in the top 15 in points and rebounds. Selden (15.4 points) became the 57th Kansas player to exceed 1,000 career points and ranks 11th in the country in 3-point percentage (47.3) after going 3-of-5 from long-range Saturday. The Jayhawks set season highs in free-throw makes (30) and attempts (47, most since 1997) against Kentucky but are shooting only 66.2 percent from the stripe over their last five contests.

TIP-INS

1. The Sunflower Showdown ranks as the eighth-longest continuously-played rivalry in the country (every season since 1921). The Jayhawks lead the series 188-93 and have won 49 of the last 54 meetings.

2. Selden has totaled nine points and missed all six 3-point attempts in two games at Kansas State, but the junior has scored 34 points on 6-of-11 beyond the arc in two matchups in Lawrence.

3. Seven of the Wildcats’ eight losses have come to ranked opponents, including five in Big 12 play.

PREDICTION: Kansas 80, Kansas State 66