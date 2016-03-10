Preview: Kansas State vs. Kansas

Kansas has won or shared the Big 12 Conferenceregular-season title for 12 straight seasons but only has followed up with oneconference tournament championship in the last four years. The top-ranked andtop-seeded Jayhawks begin their chase anew Thursday with a quarterfinal dateagainst eighth-seeded Kansas State at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Coach Bill Self’s team enters the postseason playwith an 11-game win streak and is favored to be the No. 1 overall seed when theNCAA Tournament field is set Sunday. And that might be regardless of how Kansasfares in Kansas City, leading Self to somewhat downplaying the Big 12 tourney’s overallimportance in his weekly news conference. “If you get to the finals, then you’ve gotto win,” Self told the media Monday. “If you don’t get to the finals and win,you’re almost better off not getting to the finals. You get an extra day ofrest.” Kansas State, meanwhile, earned a third shot at the Jayhawks byoutlasting ninth-seeded Oklahoma State 75-71 in a first-round matchupWednesday.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (17-15): The Wildcats enteredthe tourney with four losses in their previous five games but led for all butthe game’s opening three minutes in ousting the Cowboys on Wednesday. Freshmanforward Dean Wade scored a career-high 20 points while guard JustinEdwards added 17 points and a team-best nine rebounds for Kansas State, whichshot 50 percent from the field and had a 36-28 rebounding edge. However, theWildcats did miss 14-of-35 free-throw attempts and saw their 18-point lead get whittleddown to four in the game’s final 30 seconds.

ABOUT KANSAS (27-4): In addition to all theirother impressive stats and metrics, the Jayhawks bring a 10-game Big 12 winningstreak into Thursday’s contest – the program’s longest conference victorystring since 2009-10. Led by senior forward Perry Ellis (16.5 points per game),Kansas has four players averaging double digits on a squad which ranks second inthe conference with 81.8 points per game and a 49.2 field-goal percentage. GuardsFrank Mason III and Wayne Selden Jr., averaging 13.4 points apiece, join Ellisamong the Big 12’s top-nine leading scorers while reserve forward Landen Lucas(6.3 rebounds) and Ellis (6.0) are pacing the team on the boards.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has won 51 of the last 56 meetings inthe series, including a 77-59 home win and a 72-63 road victory during theregular season.

2. The Jayhawks are 17-2 all-time in Big 12Tournament quarterfinal contests.

3. Kansas State will be facing a ranked opponent Thursdayfor the 14th time this season and are 1-12 so far, with the onlyvictory coming over No. 2 Oklahoma (80-69) on Feb. 6.

PREDICTION: Kansas 78, Kansas State 64