Preview: Kansas State at Kansas

With most pundits already conceding an unprecedented 13th straight Big 12 regular-season title to No. 2 Kansas, the Jayhawks surprisingly had a battle in its opener against TCU. Kansas is likely in for another Tuesday when equally-hot Kansas State makes the 75-mile trek down I-70 for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown in an attempt to snap a nine-game losing streak in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks surrendered the first seven points of the game Friday at TCU but received 17 points and three 3-pointers from sixth man Lagerald Vick as Kansas won for the 12th straight time in a hard-fought 86-80 triumph. “It will just help me get another rhythm going for the rest of the season,” said Vick, who scored just 29 points in his previous five games combined. “My stroke from behind the arc, (was a bright spot). Frank (Mason III) and Devonté (Graham) getting inside the paint, seeing me open and me knocking down threes.” Kansas State won its seventh straight, 65-62 over Texas on Friday, converting 9-of-10 free throws in the final 59 seconds to hold off a furious rally. Sophomore forward Dean Wade paced three Wildcats in double figures with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-1, 1-0 Big 12): The clutch shooting from the line masked a subpar offensive performance against the Longhorns, as the Wildcats connected on a season-low 36.2 percent (17-of-47) from the field - including 25 percent (5-of-20) from 3-point range. Kansas State has four players that average between 10.7 points and 12.1 with sophomore guard Barry Brown leading the way despite shooting 41.9 percent from the floor and 60 percent from the line. The defense will challenge Mason and company, as the Wildcats are among the national leaders in points against (58.8), field-goal percentage defense (37.7 percent) and turnovers forced (16.1).

ABOUT KANSAS (12-1, 1-0): Mason had 22 points and seven assists against the Horned Frogs while 6-10 senior Landen Lucas had his first double-double of the season with 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Mason is a national player of the year candidate with averages of 19.8 points on 54-percent shooting, 5.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and a knack for making game-winning plays. Freshman wing Josh Jackson averages 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while Graham, a senior guard, chips in 12.5 points and 4.5 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas leads the all-time series 191-93 after sweeping the series last season and has won 17 of the last 20.

2. The Wildcats went 6-0 in December, going unbeaten in the month for the first time since going 7-0 in 2013-14.

3. Mason has led Kansas in scoring in 10 of 13 contests this season with seven games of at least 20 points and two of at least 30.

PREDICTION: Kansas 80, Kansas State 65