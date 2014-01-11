Freshmen lead Kansas past K-State

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- There figured to be a time in the season when the heralded freshmen for Kansas quit thinking so much and let games come to them.

Well, with Big 12 play under way, the No. 18 Jayhawks seem to be flowing quite nicely.

Freshman guard Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points, including 13 in a row during a second-half spree, as Kansas thumped No. 25 Kansas State 86-60 on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse. Another freshman, guard Wayne Selden, added 20 points as the Jayhawks climbed to 11-4 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

“I think I was just calm and I played with more confidence,‘’ said the 6-foot-8 Wiggins, who has been projected as the No. 1 pick in the next NBA draft by some analysts. ”I think I‘m just having fun. Coach said we have eight more games left in Allen Fieldhouse and we want to make the most of them. It was fun.‘’

Home or away, Kansas rarely has trouble with Kansas State. The victory was the eighth in a row for the Jayhawks at home against the Wildcats and the 48th victory for Kansas in the last 51 meetings.

Wiggins canned a 3-pointer with 16:03 remaining to begin his spurt, which included two more treys, two free throws and a thunderous dunk, all in a span of five minutes.

By then, Kansas had already established control, enjoying a 45-28 halftime lead. The lead only grew in the second half as the Jayhawks climbed to 11-4 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12.

Related Coverage Preview: Kansas State at Kansas

“K-State, they’re sound defensively and their stats show it,‘’ Kansas coach Bill Self said. ”But we were pretty efficient offensively and played with a lot of energy. It’s one of the better overall performances we’ve had.‘’

All that sullied the convincing win was the ejection of Kansas center Joel Embiid in the second half. The 7-foot freshman got tangled with Kansas State forward Nino Williams, then was ruled to have thrown a punch that resulted in a flagrant-2 foul. Embiid left with 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

“That was frustrating to me,‘’ Self said. ”You can’t do that.‘’

Seldon enjoyed his second straight 20-point game, both in conference play, which Kansas launched with a victory Wednesday at Oklahoma.

“The pieces are coming together,‘’ Selden said, ”and we’re going at it harder defensively.‘’

The main focus for the Jayhawks on defense was Marcus Foster, a freshman guard who came in averaging 14.1 points for the Wildcats, a similar mark to that of Wiggins (15.3). Foster scored just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting and had trouble with the Jayhawks’ length, like most of the smaller Wildcats.

”We were throwing different people at him and it got to him a little bit,‘’ Selden said.

Sophomore forward Perry Ellis added 12 points for Kansas, which recorded 20 assists on 32 field goals, while shooting 56.1 percent.

“They beat us to loose balls, they beat us on our play-hard chart and that was disappointing,‘’ Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. ”They executed their stuff to perfection. ... Obviously, they were better than our game plan.‘’

Williams came off the bench to lead Kansas State (12-4, 2-1) with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Center Thomas Gipson added 10 points. The Wildcats were outrebounded 33-25, a margin Weber thought was worse because of second-chance opportunities the Jayhawks converted early in the second half to extend their 45-28 halftime margin.

“We just didn’t defend, that’s really what it comes down to,‘’ Gipson said. ”We just didn’t play hard enough.‘’

Selden scored 14 first-half points and capped the half with a 3-pointer Kansas got while patiently working the play clock down to the last tick.

The Wildcats trailed by only three at the second media timeout, 15-12, before the Jayhawks went on a 9-2 tear. Kansas State experienced a stretch of six minutes, 20 seconds without a field goal before guard Jevon Thomas connected with 5:08 left. By then, the Jayhawks had built a 31-15 gap.

Kansas recorded 14 assists on its 19 first-half buckets with 29 attempts. The Jayhawks had no turnovers. Kansas State got most of its production off isolation plays and had just three first-half assists, while going 11 of 25.

Thomas led the Wildcats with eight first-half points, logging 15 minutes off the bench. The game was just the fifth for the New York freshman. Thomas was not allowed to practice or participate in team activities while sitting out the first semester because of an eligibility issue.

NOTES: Kansas won for the 19th time in the last 21 home meetings against Kansas State. The average margin in the Jayhawks’ wins was 15.6 points. ... Kansas improved to 40-3 against Kansas State since the inception of the Big 12. ... The last two coaches to guide K-State to victories in Lawrence were Dana Altman (1994) and Jim Wooldridge (2006). Those were the final seasons for both as Wildcats coaches. ... Bruce Weber dropped to 0-4 against Kansas as the Kansas State coach. Although the Wildcats tied the Jayhawks for the Big 12 championship last season, Kansas swept the season series and also prevailed in the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament. ... F Tarik Black scored the 1,000th point of his career. Before transferring to Kansas as a senior, Black played three seasons at Memphis, where he scored 949 points. A victim of fouls most of the season, Black was whistled for three infractions in the seven first-half minutes he played.