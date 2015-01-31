Ellis powers Kansas past in-state rival Kansas State

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The only in-state recruit in the Kansas lineup took the matchup Saturday against Kansas State personally.

That was a good thing. Junior forward Perry Ellis posted a double-double by halftime and finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds as the No. 9 Jayhawks toppled Kansas State 68-57 in Allen Fieldhouse.

“We had a feeling it would be his night in points and rebounds because it was personal for him playing an in-state rival,” said Kansas guard Kelly Oubre, in reference Kansas State senior forward Nino Williams. “We expected a big night out of Perry and that’s what we got. He had his first double-double of the season and played like Perry does.”

Williams, who is from Leavenworth, Kan., came in with a sore knee after suffering an injury in the Wildcats’ previous game. So the senior forward contributed little, going 1 of 7 for 4 points over 22 minutes.

Ellis, meanwhile, who is from Wichita, led the Jayhawks to a quick 15-point advantage and a 33-17 halftime margin. Although Kansas State (12-10, 5-4 Big 12) outscored Kansas in the second half, the Wildcats never trimmed the margin to single digits. With the win, the Jayhawks (18-3) remained atop the Big 12, moving to 7-1 in the conference.

“We want to play through Perry as much as we can and Perry delivered early,” Kansas coach Bill Self said.

The mission for Ellis was simple.

“I was just trying to play aggressive and get any rebound I could,” Ellis said.

The early flurry was all Kansas needed to claim its 19th consecutive win at home. The Jayhawks were especially stifling on defense in the first half when the Wildcats shot just 17.1 percent, the fourth-worst clip by a Kansas State team in school history.

“We just let them get layup after layup to start the game,” said Kansas State coach Bruce Weber, who slammed his clipboard during the first media time out. “We just gave them too many points. If you’re going to come in here, you’ve got to fight them. Not with fists, but with toughness. If you think you can come in here and play soft and pretty, you won’t win.”

Senior forward Thomas Gipson and sophomore guard Marcus Foster scored 19 points each to pace the Wildcats, who finished 20 of 60 (33.3 percent) from the floor. Gipson added a team-high seven rebounds.

Sophomore guard Wayne Selden added 14 points for Kansas, including three 3-pointers to snap out of a recent shooting funk. Sophomore guard Brannen Greene came off the bench to add 11 points, going 4-for-5, with three treys.

“Brannen kind of bailed us out,” Self said. “The dude takes five shots and hits four of them when we weren’t running great offense.”

The victory sets up a rematch on Monday against Iowa State, the only team to beat Kansas thus far in Big 12 play. The Cyclones won at home, 86-81, on Jan. 17 when they consistently outraced the Jayhawks down the floor for 31 fast-break points.

“I would say right now, we owe them,” Oubre said.

In establishing early control, Kansas held K-State to 1-for-11 shooting at the outset. That enabled the Jayhawks to go on a 14-1 run and gain the 20-5 cushion at the under-12 time out.

Ellis led the Jayhawks’ early getaway with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. Ellis went 6 of 8 from the field. The remainder of the Jayhawks went just 8 of 26, with no one scoring more than two first-half points.

The Wildcats were 6-for-35 (17 percent) shooting in the first half. Their top threat, Foster, netted six points but only made 2 of 11 field-goal attempts. Gipson contributed seven points. The only other Wildcat to make a first-half basket was Williams.

NOTES: Senior F Nino Williams suffered a strained knee in Kansas State’s previous game, a loss to West Virginia. He was limited to eight minutes in that game, but started against Kansas. Williams scored 60 points in three straight games before suffering the injury. ... Kansas won its ninth straight at home in the series against Kansas State. The Jayhawks stand 40-4 in the series since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97. ... Kansas coach Bill Self reacted to the announcement of a late January date for the Big 12/SEC challenge. He said the exposure the conferences gain will be good, but added that no coach wants to play a nonconference game in the middle of the conference schedule. ... Several key players who led the Kansas City Royals on their run to the American League championship attended the game, including first baseman Eric Hosmer and catcher Salvador Perez.