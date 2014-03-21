Preview: Kansas State vs. Kentucky

(Updated: ADDS TV RECASTS TIP-IN No. 1)

After missing out a season ago, No. 8 seed Kentucky is back in the NCAA tournament, where they will take on No. 9 Kansas State on Friday in the Midwest Regional in St. Louis. The Wildcats, who captured the national title in 2012 under John Calipari, erased a 16-point deficit against the tournament’s overall No.1 seed Florida in Sunday’s SEC championship game only to squander its chance to win on the final shot in a 61-60 loss. “We have warriors,” point guard Andrew Harrison told the media after the Wildcats lost to the Gators for the third time this season. “I know we’re freshmen and we’re young, but we fight.”

Kansas State endured an up-and-down campaign in the Big 12, splitting with most of its fellow tournament teams, including Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Iowa State, but the Wildcats’ Big 12 tournament ended with quarterfinal loss to the eventual champion Cyclones. “I know we didn’t guard as well as we needed to, but you have to give it to Iowa State. They’re good,” coach Bruce Weber told the media after his team’s 91-85 defeat. “All three games (this season) came down to the last couple of minutes with the score tied. They made the plays and today they stepped up and made some shots to give them the victory.” The Wildcats are in the tournament for the fifth straight season, but only once - 2010 - did they win more than one game and last season were ousted in the second round by LaSalle.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (20-12): The Wildcats, who are 0-8 all-time against Kentucky, are led by freshman guard Marcus Foster, who averages 15.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting better than 40 percent from the field and on 3-pointers. He is complemented by junior Thomas Gibson, who is first in rebounding (6.5 per game) and second in points (11.8) and senior Shane Southwell, who averages 9.8 points. Kansas State finished second in the conference in scoring defense by allowing just 63.7 points per game and rank 27th in the nation with an average of 15.5 assists.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (24-10): The Wildcats, who enter the tournament unranked, opened the season as the No. 1 team in the nation and stayed there for one week before falling down the rankings. Julius Randle leads a group of five freshmen starters with 15.3 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, but after posting six straight double-doubles, he struggled in the SEC final, going 1-of-7 and scoring four points and grabbing seven rebounds. “It gives me confidence,” Randle told the media of his team pushing Florida to the brink of defeat. “We just played them to a one-point game. I‘m proud of the guys and they way they fought.”

1. This is the lowest seed Kentucky coach John Calipari has ever had in 15 NCAA tournaments.

2. The winner will likely face the national’s only undefeated team - No. 1 seed Wichita State.

3. James Young (14.6), Aaron Harrison (13.8) and Andrew Harrison (10.8) also scoring in double figures for Kentucky, which averages 76.4 points per contest.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 74, Kansas State 69