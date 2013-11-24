Preview: Kansas State vs. Long Beach State

Kansas State and Long Beach State will meet for the second time in eight days Sunday in the seventh-place game at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. The Wildcats had little trouble beating the 49ers when they visited Manhattan, Kan., on Nov. 17, taking a 17-point lead with just under seven minutes remaining in the first half and not letting Long Beach get any closer than 13 the rest of the way in the 71-58 victory. Kansas State forced 20 turnovers in that game and undoubtedly, the Wildcats will be ball-hawking again.

Shane Southwell scored 14 points against Long Beach in their first meeting but the 6-7 guard has been stuck in a rut in Puerto Rico, missing on 14 of 19 shot attempts. Will Spradling is also looking to find his touch from the perimeter, shooting 5-for-23 from 3-point range after converting 35.9 percent of his 3s last season. Long Beach forward Dan Jennings played well against the Wildcats last weekend, totaling 14 points and 12 rebounds, and he’ll need to be even better if the 49ers hope to salvage a victory.

TV: 11:30 a.m. ET, N/A.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2-3): Marcus Foster limped off the floor with about five minutes remaining in Friday’s loss to Georgetown so his availability is vital for the Wildcats. The freshman guard has reached double digits in scoring the last four games and was the only Kansas State player averaging double figures heading into Friday’s game, when he finished with 16 points. Another freshman guard - Nigel Johnson - missed the first 15 field-goal attempts of his college career but is 7-for-12 since.

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (1-5): Branford Jones wasn’t in the starting lineup and didn’t have much of an impact when these teams met earlier this season, but things have changed. The freshman guard turned heads with 11 points off the bench in Thursday’s loss to No. 13 Michigan, earned a spot in the lineup Friday against No. 10 VCU and then went out and scored a team-high 19 points. He’s turning out to be one of the few pleasant surprises in an otherwise tough start for the 49ers.

1. Kansas State’s 27-point loss Friday against Georgetown was the most lop-sided defeat in a non-conference game since Nov. 29, 2006 against California (78-48).

2. A freshman has led Kansas State in scoring in all but one game this season.

3. A.J. Spencer, the starting shooting guard and third-leading scorer for Long Beach, grew up and played high school basketball in Shawnee, Kan., about 100 miles from the Kansas State campus.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 67, Long Beach State 64