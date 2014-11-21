Preview: Kansas State at Long Beach State

Kansas State heads out on the road for the first time Friday when the Wildcats visit Long Beach State, which is in the midst of playing three games in six days against Xavier, Kansas State and UCLA. The 49ers lost 97-74 at Xavier despite shooting 54.7 percent from the field, and they’ll need another strong shooting night to keep pace with the Wildcats. Forward Thomas Gipson is averaging 19 points and 7.5 rebounds for Kansas State, which travels to Maui for three games next week.

Gipson scored a team-high 21 points on Monday to lead the Wildcats to an 88-73 win over UMKC, which was coming off an impressive win over Missouri. Sophomore guard Marcus Foster, named to the preseason All-Big 12 team, made four of Kansas State’s eight 3-pointers and finished with 16 points against UMKC. The Wildcats’ stellar backcourt should be tested by Long Beach State, which boasts a formidable duo in Mike Caffey and Tyler Lamb, who combined to average 31.6 points last season.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest, FSN West

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2-0): Foster averaged 13.5 points in two wins over Long Beach State last season, and the Wildcats held the 49ers under 59 points in both games. Freshmen guard Malek Harris and senior forward Nino Williams have both missed the team’s first two games due to injury and are listed as questionable to face Long Beach State. The Wildcats had four guards on the court for much of the second half against UMKC, including University of Maine transfer Justin Edwards, who registered 15 points.

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (1-2): Senior guard McKay LaSalle made five 3-pointers in the 49ers’ season-opening 95-90 loss at BYU and drained four more in a 74-54 win over San Francisco State. Lamb, who was suspended for the first two games for violating team policy, made his season debut against Xavier and had 17 points. The 49ers’ imposing frontcourt is led by a trio of forwards who each stand at least 6-7 in Eric McKnight, David Samuels and freshman Jack Williams.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State is 67-3 in non-conference play since 2006-07.

2. Long Beach State shot 19.6 percent in a 52-38 loss to Kansas State in Puerto Rico on Nov. 24, 2013.

3. Kansas State is 15-3 all-time against Big West opponents, including 6-2 against Long Beach State.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 74, Long Beach State 66